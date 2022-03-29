Trout stocking was recently completed at lakes across our region, and this year local anglers will have a chance to participate in West Virginia’s “Gold Rush” promotion.
The Gold Rush campaign gets underway today, and continues through Saturday, April 9. During this 12 day period, anyone who catches one of 100 golden trout containing a specially numbered tag will be able to enter that tag number online for a chance to win a free West Virginia lifetime fishing license, a one-night stay at a state park or forest cabin, a West Virginia State Parks gift card, or other Gold Rush merchandise.
The promotion was recently announced by Gov. Jim Justice, who is encouraging area residents to “experience the joy of fishing in West Virginia.”
Locally, golden trout have been stocked at Pipestem State Park, near the Summers and Mercer County line, and at Anawalt Lake and Berwind Lake, both in McDowell County. So area residents will be able to participate in the fun, including a chance at winning some of the top prizes offered by the Gold Rush promotion.
With the weather warming back up outside — a high of near 70 degrees is expected Wednesday and Thursday — the trout restocking and Gold Rush campaign is another incentive for area fisherman to visit local lakes and recreational spots across the region.
Furthermore, any angler who catches one of the 50,000 golden trout that have been stocked at lakes and streams across the state will be able to receive a special coin celebrating the program’s 5th anniversary, according to the governor’s office. All they have to do is enter the information on the Gold Rush Giveaway website in order to receive the commemorative coin.
According to the state, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license with a current trout stamp and a valid form of identification while fishing. Anglers must also follow all state fishing regulations.
“The West Virginia Gold Rush is proof that a whole lot of good things happen when we combine a big idea with our unmatched natural resources and invite the rest of the world to come enjoy it all with us,” Justice said during a recent virtual pandemic briefing. “We truly have something special here in West Virginia. As someone who’s been in our pristine waters his entire life and just loves everything to do with fishing, I can say that the Gold Rush is one of the most exciting events you could be part of. I encourage everyone to get out and experience the joy of fishing in West Virginia.”
We hope area anglers also will participate in the fun while also supporting area lakes, recreational sites and other tourism hotspots across our region.
Now is a good time to once again experience the great outdoors.
