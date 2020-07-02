The right to bear arms has always been guaranteed to Americans by the 2nd Amendment per our Founding Fathers. Of course, this right has also been a political football down through the years too, especially around election time. But there are some new troubling headwinds brewing for these rights! Consider the following arguments:
First, the citizens did not need to be armed as heavily, because the police were there to serve and protect, gun opponents told us. Now, the talk about defunding police departments is all the rage due to a disgusting incident in Minnesota.
That kind of talk has only intensified Americans’ passion for gun ownership. If for no other reason than to protect themselves against this ludicrous eventuality. Just look at all the property damage, injury and even death, caused by rioters taking advantage of the right to peacefully protest! The storm is definitely upon us.
Adding to this storm, is the ominous oversight of Big Brother, whether it be by the government/politicians or Big Tech. As this is written, there is legislation pending that would require any gun permit awarded to meet certain infringement of liberties, rights and privacy! If passed, the right to bear arms would now require the turning over of all browsing history and social media account passwords. Granted, this is only at the state level in a couple of instances now, but what if this becomes a national phenomena?
Welcome to The Great Awakening concerning Big Tech and politics! No longer fear this dictatorial spying. This author suggests using the Big Tech browser of your choice and look up the term “trace free”. Readers may be shocked just what is available to them!
Michael Keaton,
Princeton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.