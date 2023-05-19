While most area residents don’t enjoy paying exorbitant turnpike tolls, some in our region still travel the West Virginia Turnpike on a semi-regular basis.
The toll road extends 88 miles between Princeton and Charleston, and once you begin your destination, stops are few and far in between. In the past, you could stop and stretch your legs, or buy food and other snacks, at the Bluestone Plaza in Mercer County and the Beckley Plaza in Raleigh County.
Of course, anyone who has been on the turnpike in recent days already knows that both facilities are currently closed — although some limited services are still available — as part of a $152 million demolition and rebuild project recently launched by the West Virginia Parkways Authority.
The demolition of the Bluestone Plaza here in Mercer County began earlier this month. The Beckley Plaza also is being torn down. Both plazas will be rebuilt from the ground up into new state-of-the-art facilities, according to Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeff Miller.
“Paramount Builders, the successful bidder for demolition and construction for this important project, has done a phenomenal job getting us to the point of demolition,” Miller said. “We are excited to bring world-class facilities to southern West Virginia.”
Miller says the newly redeveloped travel plazas — once they are operational — will offer expanded food concepts, a 24/7 Mountain State Market convenience store, outdoor dining options, expanded parking for tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles, EV charging stations, separated vehicle and tractor-trailer fueling options, a picnic area and pet relief areas. The new Beckley Travel Plaza also will offer a drive-through, increased restroom facilities and bus parking.
“We will be able to provide the traveling public and commercial truck drivers with a new, modern facility for them to rest and enjoy great amenities while showcasing West Virginia to millions of out-of-state travelers,” Miller said.
However, until those new facilities are ready, motorists will have limited options. Truck parking and fueling are still intact at the plaza sites, but otherwise Parkways officials are encouraging motorists to visit the Tamarack Marketplace for food, drinks or to rest their legs.
Motorists who haven’t been on the turnpike in a while should take note of the changes, and be prepared for a longer drive before they can stop for snacks or a break. Of course, if you need to make a stop before reaching Tamarack in Beckley, the Ghent exit is always an option. In fact, folks looking to avoid tolls all-together can still consider taking the scenic two-lane route from Ghent to Beckley. But if Charleston is your destination, the turnpike is still the best way to go.
Drive safely. And remember the food plazas are currently closed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.