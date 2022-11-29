Motorists who travel the West Virginia Turnpike on a regular basis should take note of the pending closures of the Bluestone and Beckley travel plazas, which is scheduled to begin Feb. 1.
The Bluestone Travel Plaza, which is located along Mercer County’s section of the 88-mile West Virginia Turnpike, will be closed and demolished, along with the nearby travel plaza in Beckley.
But there is no need to worry. It will be only a temporary inconvenience for travelers.
Both travel plazas will be rebuilt from the ground up, officials with the West Virginia Turnpike Authority said recently. The new and improved travel plazas are expected to be finished by late 2024.
During the demolition and construction period, the current plan is to maintain fueling and restroom facilities, as well as tractor-trailer parking, at both the Bluestone and Beckley travel plazas, according to West Virginia Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeff Miller.
The redeveloped travel plazas will offer expanded food concepts, a 24/7 Mountain State Market convenience store, outdoor dining options, expanded parking for tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles, EV (electric vehicle) charging stations, separated vehicle and tractor-trailer fueling options, picnic areas and pet relief areas.
The Beckley Travel Plaza also will offer a drive through, increased restroom facilities, and bus parking, according to the Parkways Authority.
In May, the authority board approved the expenditure of $152 million spread over three fiscal years to revamp the turnpike’s travel plazas. Plans were based on results of a 2021 survey of turnpike travelers.
Gov. Jim Justice touted the news earlier this month.
“Each year 3.3 million people, double the population of West Virginia, drive on the West Virginia Turnpike,” Justice said. “This is our chance to show them Almost Heaven, West Virginia. So we better not screw it up, and now we’re going to have the best facilities that showcase everything that West Virginia has to offer. Because we want all 3.3 million people to walk away with a positive image of our great state. So I am incredibly proud to showcase these new plazas and I can’t wait to break ground on the project next year.”
While the closures and demolition will be a temporary inconvenience to travelers, once the new travel plazas are constructed and open, they will benefit both local residents and visitors.
Justice is correct. This is another win for our region, and the state of West Virginia.
