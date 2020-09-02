Most of us have been forced in recent months to rethink how we do things as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Local tourism officials are no exception to that rule. Encouraging others to leave their homes and to travel during a pandemic isn’t an easy job. But it does help when you are able to promote the region as an outdoor destination.
Social distancing is not only possible, but also encouraged, in the great outdoors. ATV trails also provide another venue for social distancing.
Jamie Null, executive director of the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the task at hand is even more difficult because of the growth in tourism the region has enjoyed over the past several years.
“We had to start over from scratch,” Null said of local tourism efforts. “I still don’t know what to expect of fall and winter travel.”
People are traveling again, but they are taking shorter trips closer to home, so that has been one focus of a retooled marketing effort for the county.
Although the ATV industry is bouncing back, one area that is still facing a challenge are hotels and motels. Simply put, fewer people — with the exception of ATV tourists — are taking long out-of-town trips during the pandemic. And that has translated into a loss of revenue for Mercer County when it comes to the county’s hotel/motel tax.
“We are down 35 percent for the year,” Null told members of the Mercer County Commission last month in reference to area hotel/motel occupancy. “April was the lowest month when we were down 65 percent. In June, we were down 38.8 percent.”
While ATV tourists are still traveling to the region each week, area residents are — for the most part — staying closer to home. Null said the theme officials are promoting at the moment is to shop at home and show support for local businesses.
Many people also are visiting local attractions as they stay closer to home for recreation, Null said.
That’s probably for the best at the moment. Local virus numbers spiked after some area residents traveled to Myrtle Beach, S.C., back in June, a COVID-19 hot spot location. The upcoming Labor Day weekend will be the next big test for the region. If more people travel out of town to virus hot spots, they risk once again bringing the virus back home with them. And that could lead to new outbreaks.
Until the pandemic ends, Null says it’s simply a matter of adapting to circumstances and making the best of the current situation.
“We look at it as a new challenge,” she said. “We are looking forward to see where the industry goes and how we can react as travel happens. We are also trying to make sure the health and safety of our communities is at the top.”
That’s all we can do. While it may sound cliche at this point, the simple fact of the matter is that we are living in unprecedented times. We don’t know when the pandemic will end, or if a second wave of the virus will disrupt our lives once again this fall and winter, particularly if it were to hit at the same time as the regular flu season.
As we continue to take this one day at a time, we join our local tourism officials in encouraging area residents to travel and shop close to home. Area retailers, restaurants and business owners need your support now more than ever.
