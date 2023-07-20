It is a hideous sight that, regrettably, seems to follow residents and tourists wherever they travel in Mercer County.
It is a mar on our local landscape that sends an unfortunate and unwelcoming message about a small percentage of the people who live or visit here that have no manners, no couth and no self-control.
It is litter — a nasty combination of bottles, bags, cups, cardboard, discarded clothing items, vehicle tires, worn household furnishings, stained sofas and more.
Sadly, the list is endless.
While the deplorable debris is highly visible along our roadsides, it is also an eyesore to those who utilize our creeks and rivers for recreational purposes.
Ever walked under a bridge in a rural area? The number of old tires often heaped along those waterways is shocking and appalling.
Mercer County, however, is unleashing a new weapon in the battle to clean up our natural landscape — a “Trash Trout.”
The device is placed in creeks to filter out litter, Litter Control Officer Josh Parks recently told the Mercer County Commission. “It’s a stainless steel and aluminum device that floats with the water level and funnels debris into a main chamber where the trash can be pulled out of the chamber. This will be the first one.”
Plans are to install the Trash Trout at Brush Creek, where an abundance of litter reaching the Bluestone starts its journey.
“Brush Creek’s a good one because we’re doing a trail system on Brush Creek and the area around Gardner we’ve been working on,” Parks said. “Also Brush Creek has been a huge contributor to trash flowing from Princeton into the Bluestone River. There’s a lot of trash, so Brush Creek is an excellent choice for the first one.”
The Trash Trout will be installed at the Eads Mill Road area with a real-time camera to monitor it.
The goal is to find grant money to pay for two more.
The Trash Trout pilot program comes with a sizable price tag, but the goal is to pay for two more with grants.
“Now, they are kind of expensive — $7,500 for the Trash Trout — but hopefully we can secure grants for the remaining two at Crane Creek and Wide Mouth,” Parks said. “The Crane Creek Trash Trout will hopefully be installed somewhere around Crystal and then the Wide Mouth will be installed. We’re looking at near the sewage treatment plant in Matoaka.”
Initially the first Trash Trout will be visited about twice a week to see how much litter has been collected, and then cleared out about once a week.
“But I think this is a really good project on keeping debris out of the Bluestone River,” Parks said. “And we’re trying to do the water trail, increasing kayaking, tourism on the Bluestone River. Nobody wants to go kayaking with plastic bottles. Our ultimate goal is to keep trash out of the Bluestone. This isn’t a fix. This is a Band-Aid. There is a larger problem afoot, but at least this will help somewhat.”
If the program is successful, the county could install a larger Trash Trout on the Bluestone. One large enough for skimming litter out of the river would cost about $10,000.
“This is something we’ve been talking about forever,” Commission President Bill Archer said. “It is a major leap forward. We’ve been dealing with waterborne pollutants for a long time and we’re trying to address everything. Even the longest journey starts with a single step, and while we’ve been making great strides in terms of opening up new hiking trails and also new kayak trails in the area, we have not yet scratched the surface of trying to address centuries worth of damaging assault on our natural environment.
We agree with the opinions of both Parks and Archer, and are excited that the county commissioners unanimously approved $7,500 for the Trash Trout. The money will come from the county’s video lottery fund.
Our region is known for its spectacular natural beauty, and we must be good stewards of the landscape.
Obviously, we cannot continue to naively believe self-policing and self-control will solve the littering problem.
It’s time to take it a step further.
