A pilot transportation improvement plan is in the works for Bluefield to provide better roads, sidewalks and access between the city’s East End and the downtown area. Preliminary planning and engineering for this welcomed initiative will be financed through a $1 million federal grant announced last month by U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
To date only three cities have been selected to participate in the Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program. In addition to Bluefield, Buffalo’s East Side and Boston’s Chinatown also are a part of the national initiative.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced the pilot program last month, calling it a “first-of-its-kind initiative to reconnect communities that are cut off from opportunity and burdened by past transportation infrastructure decisions.”
Since Bluefield is one of only three cities to be highlighted as part of the pilot program, City Manager Cecil Marson says he is confident the large project will be completed and used as a national model.
That will mean an overhaul of roads and sidewalks in the East End area, including upgrading and paving the road near the tracks that runs in front of Bluefield State University and links Pulaski Street with U.S. Route 52.
According to the federal announcement, a “T” shaped corridor is planned that would expand and enhance access and transit between the East End, downtown Bluefield, and local amenities.
The first step of the pilot program will involve engineering work and preliminary planning. The overall project is expected to take several years to complete, according to Marson.
He says the initial priority is to fix roads and sidewalks in the East End and North Side areas.
The East End and North Side communities have been plagued with bad roads for years and the situation was exacerbated in 2019 when the Grant Street Bridge was closed.
That bridge provided better and safer access from the area into the city.
The good news is that a new bridge is currently under construction and city officials hope it will be opened later this summer.
But the pilot transportation project goes further, and will address the narrow, winding streets in that area, with a goal of widening, repaving and sidewalk installation.
While a continuation of the national pilot project will be contingent upon additional federal dollars being released for the effort, the $1 million federal award is a good starting point, and allows for the necessary first steps to begin.
It is encouraging news for Bluefield, and citizens living in the East End and North Side communities.
We are pleased to see that Bluefield has been selected for this national pilot program.
It’s another exciting win for Bluefield.
