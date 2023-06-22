During one of his recent administration briefings, Gov. Jim Justice identified the Corridor H and Coalfields Expressway projects as his top two transportation priorities for West Virginia.
Both are important, including the Coalfields Expressway in particular. But with that being said we would also urge the Republican governor to give due consideration to the King Coal Highway project as well.
We believe the King Coal Highway, along with the Coalfields Expressway, are the most urgent transportation priorities right now for southern West Virginia.
Simply put, both of the new four-lane corridors are urgently needed if the deep south counties are to grow and prosper.
The King Coal Highway is the local southern West Virginia corridor of the future Interstate 73/74/75. Work is currently nearing completion on a $58 million section of the King Coal Highway near Bluefield.
However, no additional design or construction contracts have been announced to date that will allow for a continuation of the project in Mercer County once the current contract near Bluefield is finished later this summer.
Why start construction on a section of the interstate near Bluefield, and then not finish it?
The state did approve a contract earlier this month for a section of the King Coal Highway in Mingo County, which is good news for the Gilbert area, but it is still miles upon miles away from the existing section of the King Coal Highway near Bluefield.
Funding for that 1.5-mile stretch of the King Coal Highway in Mingo County is being funded through Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program. Of course, the key to building additional sections of the new interstate corridor is federal funding — and so far nothing has been announced for the King Coal Highway from the region’s congressional delegation in Washington.
Now it is true that some in the region — even lawmakers — often confuse the King Coal Highway with the Coalfields Expressway. The Coalfields Expressway is a new four-lane corridor of great importance which — when completed — will extend from Welch in McDowell County to Beckley in Raleigh County.
The King Coal Highway is the region’s local segment of the future Interstate 73/74/75 routing. It will extend 95 miles through Mercer, McDowell, Mingo, Wyoming and Wayne counties when finished. The highway will connect U.S. 119 near Williamson to Interstate 77 in Bluefield, and is intended to open up the Mountain State’s coalfields to economic development and connect the region with markets to the north and south, the DOH news release announcing the bid letting said.
The final interstate routing is supposed to run from Detroit, Mich., to Myrtle Beach, S.C., opening up a large swath of southern West Virginia to interstate access.
Another section of the King Coal Highway project has been advertised for construction, but it is not located in Mercer County.
The West Virginia Department of Highways announced last week that bids were let for a 1.5-mile section of the King Coal Highway in Mingo County.
The DOH said in a news release that the project will extend the existing four-lane and create a connector to the town of Gilbert along Gilbert Creek.
While the contract creates another section of the King Coal Highway project in southern West Virginia, it doesn’t allow for a continuation of the project near Bluefield.
It is of great importance, and more than worthy of state and federal funding consideration.
Justice should take steps to classify the King Coal Highway as a transportation priority for West Virginia. Just like the Coalfields Expressway and Corridor H.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.