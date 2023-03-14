Like it or not, there is an app for just about everything nowadays. Now you can add the Bluefield Area Transit system to that growing list.
The city of Bluefield announced last week that riders of the transit system can now purchase bus passes online through an app. John Reeves, general manager for the BAT system, said the new cellphone app is called “Token Transit.”
“Riders can buy passes from their phones rather than from a driver,” Reeves said. “Different types of passes can be purchased and activated.”
The process is relatively simple from there. Once a rider has acquired a pass through the app, he or she can simply board the bus and show the pass on their cell phones to the driver.
The app also allows riders more options in what they purchase.
“Now we have a one-day pass rather then the monthly pass,” Reeves told members of the Bluefield Board of Directors last week.
The hope is that the app, and the digital pass system, will speed up the boarding process on buses while helping the drivers.
“We are really excited about it and it will help our numbers,” Reeves said.
Information about the pass has been posted on buses and at the new transfer station on Bluefield Avenue, providing step-by-step instructions on how to download and use the app on your cell phone, tablet or mobile device.
Reeves says another great feature about the app is the option to purchase a pass and transfer it to another cell phone.
Moving forward the BAT system also hopes to provide public WiFi on buses, especially in the Bluefield and Princeton areas.
Riders of the transit system are encouraged to give the new app a try. It’s an easy way to speed up the process of boarding the bus.
Of course, if you prefer paying with cash, you can continue doing that as well.
