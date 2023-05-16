McDowell County will soon be home to a 900-acre training facility for law enforcement and military personnel, a potentially transformative development that is expected to attract thousands of visitors to the county each year. The welcomed project was confirmed earlier this month by Gov. Jim Justice.
Justice is recommending the approval of more than $2 million in AML Economic Revitalization (AMLER) grant funding for the project.
As currently proposed, the Range 1 Training Facility will be constructed on a 900-acre site, and once completed will include a main operations building, 10 cottages, a training facility, multiple shooting ranges, and a 300-acre land navigation and wilderness survival area, which will provide a realistic training environment for U.S. military members while enhancing the capabilities of state and local law enforcement officers.
The project will also create at least 60 new jobs for McDowell County.
Justice discussed the training center during a virtual administrative briefing earlier this month. He was joined by Ronnie Wright, a representative of Range 1, who described how the project will bring economic growth to McDowell County.
“It should give us $2 million in local revenue the first year it’s open,” Wright said, adding that the training center will see about 2,500 visitors a year.
The location of the facility has not been announced. But as part of the AMLER program, it is expected to be developed on a former mining site.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s AML office administers the grant funding, which is provided by the U.S. Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement.
Grant applications, including the funding application for the Range 1 Training Facility, were evaluated by a committee of representatives from the WVDEP, West Virginia Department of Commerce, West Virginia Department of Transportation and the governor’s office.
Given its rural setting, McDowell County is an ideal location for such a development.
In addition to providing vital training facilities and opportunities for law enforcement and military personnel, the project will bring much needed traffic and revenue into McDowell County while also creating new jobs.
The estimated 2,500 visitors a year to this facility also will provide a boost to local stores, restaurants and convenience stations in the county.
The Range 1 Training Facility development is a win for West Virginia, and McDowell County in particular.
