As expected, high gas prices have impacted ridership levels along the Hatfield-McCoy Trail. If current trends continue, it will be the first ridership contraction on the trail system in its 21 years of operation.
No one is surprised by the news. When gas prices soared to $5 a gallon earlier this summer, some were forced to curtail travel. This included ATV tourists.
It takes fuel to travel to the trail system and fuel to haul ATVs. It also takes fuel to operate ATVs along the trail.
Permit sales on the multi-county trail system are measured from November to November, and could be down between 5 to 10 percent this year when the final numbers are tallied, according to Hatfield-McCoy Trails Executive Director Jeff Lusk.
Last year, a record 94,464 permits were sold along the trail system. This year the final number is expected to be between 85,000 to 90,000 — a still impressive figure that illustrates the muscle of the region’s ATV tourism engine. Still that number could have been much higher had motorists across the nation not been hit with $5 a gallon gasoline in June and July.
Gas prices are a little lower now, but folks are still paying close to $3.50 a gallon for regular unleaded. That’s nothing to celebrate — and could still impact ridership during the fall months.
September and October are two of the busiest months on the trail system, but a fall surge may not be enough to reverse the numbers. The problem is that most ATV lodging facilities and campgrounds in the region are already booked to capacity for the months of September and October.
Lusk describes it as a case of “demand and supply” not being in tandem.
“September and October — they are really big months for us,” he said. “These months really decide how big of a season we are going to have. Historically we’ve had sell out or near sell out ridership during those months. They are critical to us and to our ridership numbers. But for most of our lodging providers those locations are reserved out. You will see very little vacancy during those months.”
Without additional lodging, the region will be limited in the number of ATV tourists who can visit the area during those two critical months.
“Because we know it is basically sold out in September and October, the only growth you can have in these months is if new facilities are brought online,” Lusk said of new ATV lodging facilities.
So yes. Additional ATV lodging and related accommodations are still needed along the trail system, particularly right here in Mercer and McDowell counties.
Lower gas prices also would be helpful.
While area lodging facilities are already booking guests for April and May of next year, the Hatfield-McCoy Trail — after 21 years of impressive ridership growth — is no longer immune to problems like inflation and soaring gas prices.
“Gas prices, inflation, everything about the economy — the Hatfield-McCoy system has reached a size where we are not unimpacted by what goes on as a nation,” Lusk said. “If the economy goes into a recession, we are going to see our permit sales suffer.”
Inflation affects everyone. So does high gas prices.
