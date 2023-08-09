About 12 years ago, the Pocahontas Trail was opened to ATV enthusiasts coming to Mercer County. It’s a branch of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail that has branches throughout southern West Virginia, and those branches are bringing in tourists from all 50 states and other parts of the world.
From the start, the Hatfield-McCoy Recreational Authority encouraged entrepreneurs to create businesses catering to these thousands of visitors.
Visitors need restaurants, stores selling ATV gear, garages offering ATV servicing, extra opportunities for recreation and, most importantly, a place to stay.
One of the newest examples of ATV lodging is the ATV TrailCamp on Coaldale Mountain, a place that’s less than a 30-second drive from the local Hatfield-McCoy trailhead and only a few minutes away from the historic Town of Bramwell and the community of Bluewell. Todd Boggess, the TrailCamp’s owner, said that the lodging “is really bed to trails.”
Other lodges serving the constant influx of ATV tourists keep opening and expanding. Even a bank in Bluewell has been renovated and reopened as the Old Bank Lodge. Its old drive-through lanes have been converted into garages that can house ATVs, their trailers and the vehicles hauling them. Vacant homes near the ATV trailheads are being purchased and renovated to provide even more lodging.
Jeffrey Lusk, executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority, has encouraged local entrepreneurship for years. The fact so many people have stepped up to provide what local ATV tourism needs is good, but more needs to be done to serve increasing numbers of riders coming to the trail system.
Sales of trail passes show steady growth year after year, so more lodging is needed house them. Even a weeks-long shutdown caused by the recent pandemic wasn’t enough to stifle interest. Trail pass sales and ridership rebounded soon after the trail system was reopened.
Ridership and the number of visitors coming to Mercer County and southern West Virginia will likely continue to grow. The expanding Spearhead Trail in neighboring Southwest Virginia, which can be accessed from the Hatfield-McCoy Trail, is bringing ATV enthusiasts to both West Virginia and Virginia.
A recent festival in Buchanan County, Va., Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem, brought in thousands of visitors for off-road recreation and music. Its success demonstrates the strong draw of ATV riding and related recreation.
“This is the second year we have held the event as Mountain Mayhem and what we saw this past weekend is that it continues to grow each year,” said Billie Campbell, co-owner with Patrick Owens, of Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure, the venue at which the annual event is held. “Our goal each year is to continue to grow the festival to showcase our region and what it has to offer. In addition to the many regional visitors we had, we also had visitors from 12 states, including those in Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, Louisiana, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi, Indiana and as far away as New Hampshire.”
Ventures designed for providing lodging, dining, service and repairs and additional ways to be entertained are worthwhile ones that help support the local tourist economy while providing revenue to existing businesses. New businesses and expanded businesses create more job opportunities and helps younger generations of the region stay home and put down roots.
Big pickup trucks hauling trailers loaded with ATVs and RVs heading for area trailheads and new RV parks have become common sights in southern West Virginia. They represent an industry that is worthy of investment and local support, and one which will keep expanding for the foreseeable future.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.