Karen Smith sits stoically in the front row of a McDowell County courtroom.
Her long brown hair, peppered with gray, is pulled neatly back into a ponytail. She wears a gray mask that matches her dress — a nod to the virus raging through the country.
But it’s a different killer she is here to see.
Her glasses can’t hide the anger, or sadness, or tears.
Karen is small, but strong. She is a fireball with stamina within.
And on this afternoon she is witnessing the sentencing of her son’s murderer.
•••
In contrast to Karen’s controlled fury, Larry Paul McClure Sr., 55, of Pendleton, Ky., slouches calmly in the defendant’s chair. His nonchalant demeanor contradicts the charge he is facing — first-degree murder.
Larry has confessed to killing John Thomas McGuire, 38, of Minnesota in February of 2019 in the McDowell community of Skygusty.
John is Karen’s son, and a father to four children. He is loved, and missed.
Larry’s co-defendant’s in the case are his own daughters.
Amanda Michelle Naylor McClure, 31, of Chisago City, Minn., has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the crime. She is awaiting sentencing.
Another daughter, Anna Marie Choudhary, 32, of Boone, N.C., is also facing first-degree murder charges in connection with McGuire’s death. Court testimony indicates she, too, is considering a plea.
•••
The tale of this grisly homicide is twisted, convoluted and horrific.
The defendants nor the victim are from McDowell County. Yet they all ended up there on Valentine’s Day 2019, where drug use, savagery and a bizarre family dynamic led to a brutal murder of unimaginable scope.
The story starts when Larry was released from prison after serving 17 and a half years on a sexual assault charge out of Lincoln County.
Larry admits he got a good education in prison, becoming a counselor and paralegal. But, he says, he could find no job after his release. He winds up in McDowell County.
Although once estranged from his daughters, Larry is in contact with them in 2019. In February of that year, he and daughter Anna head to Indiana to pick up Amanda and her boyfriend, John McGuire, and bring them back to Skygusty.
Larry says they are both “dope sick” — a term used to describe addicts who can not get a fix.
Back at Larry’s rented residence in Skygusty, everything goes well for the first week or so. They even travel to Virginia to get ingredients to cook methamphetamine in the family kitchen.
Then, according to court testimony, Amanda learns of a previous relationship that John had with Anna. She wants to kill him, Larry testifies during his sentencing hearing. A plot is hatched.
•••
Larry says John bought a bottle of wine for Valentine’s Day. It is later used as a weapon that begins a multi-day drama of brutality.
John is hit in the head with the wine bottle, Larry testifies, and then tied up. He was then injected with liquid methamphetamine and later strangled.
But John’s death was not quick. The torture took place over three days, during which Larry, Amanda and Anna played “the trust game” with John. They led him to believe everything would be OK in the end.
It wasn’t.
On the final day John was killed by the family group.
“A black garbage bag was wrapped around his head by Amanda,” Larry McClure testified in court. “Anna strangled him … I held him.”
It didn’t end there.
The trio buried John in a two-foot grave behind the house. About six days later, they dug him up, “cut him up” and reburied him with lime.
At one point during the graphic testimony mom Karen has to step out of the courtroom briefly.
I am in awe and amazement that she made it through the sentencing. She is a model for bravery and courage.
Documents obtained by the Daily Telegraph show that Larry and Amanda had an incestuous relationship at the Skygusty residence and, weeks later, traveled to Virginia where they married.
•••
Prior to the hearing, I talk with Karen. She’s tells me about John’s children.
Justice will be 19 in September. She graduated in June and is going to school to be a nurse. Jacob is 17 and Jenisis — called “Jen” — is 16. Another child does not yet know the details of what happened.
“We’ll tell him when he gets older,” Karen says.
The murder is difficult for the children. Their letters to the court reflect sadness and outrage over the loss of their dad.
•••
Karen’s strong resolve continues as she confronts Larry face-to-face during the victim-impact portion of the hearing.
“You and your two kids are going straight to hell!” she says. “To marry your own daughter — that’s low-down …
“In my book, all three of you need to die! You don’t deserve to be on this earth breathing … I’m gonna live to see you or one of your kids die before I go … Who gave y’all the right to play God?”
•••
Following the hearing, I speak more with Karen. Her tears continue, and we hug. She is the very definition of a strong woman, one who’s boldness and tenacity I admire.
Larry McClure, on the other hand, is a murderer, sadist, child molester and liar.
As I hear politicians and activists speak of the plight of poor criminals and the need for justice reform, I think of court hearings such as these.
Whose side do you support?
Larry, or Karen
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
