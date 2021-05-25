Residents traveling in the city limits of Bluefield in recent days may have noticed a few less red lights.
Traffic lights at the intersections of Scott Street and Bland Street and Scott Street and Federal Street have now been removed and stop signs have been installed on Scott Street.
The lights at the intersections of Maryland Avenue and Augusta Street and Bland and North streets also are scheduled to be taken down with stop signs also being placed on Augusta Street and North Street.
Most people, including those commenting on social media, seem to be pleased with the removal of the red lights. A study conducted two years ago determined that some of the existing red lights were no longer necessary, and could be replaced with stop signs.
The West Virginia Division of Highways recently began the process of taking down the traffic signals.
The removal of the red lights in question have been a part of the city’s planning process ever since officials reconfigured streets to bring one-lane traffic to Bland and Federal Streets and add more parking spaces.
The additional parking spaces are needed because of new growth that has occurred in the city’s downtown, including the arrival of technology giant Intuit, which is operating a Prosperity Hub in Bluefield.
In addition to those traffic signals that are coming down, upgrades to another 15 red lights in the city also are planned. That work also will be undertaken by the DOH.
The removal of the extraneous traffic signals should improve traffic flow in the city. It appears to be a positive move for the city that has been well received by its citizens.
Still motorists traveling in the city should be aware of the traffic pattern changes.
