On the Wednesday (May 6) Opinion page, Charles Owens writes, “Still, I wonder why all of these robocalls are still making it through to our cellphones and landlines. I thought the new laws enacted by Congress were going to bring an end to this. Why aren’t the new laws working?”
The new law that went into effect on January 1 (the “TRACED” Act”) essentially does two things:
First, it gives the FCC more teeth in going after robocallers. The agency can fine higher amounts and spend more time tracking down suspects.
Second, it requires telephone carriers like Verizon and AT&T to determine whether a call is coming from the same number that it is displaying on caller ID. This is why we’re suddenly seeing many more calls marked as “suspicious” or “spam risk.” The law does not require carriers to stop those calls from coming through.
What we’re experiencing so far, then, is about all we can expect from the law. Maybe eventually the FCC will find and shut down more robocallers. Maybe if we all stop answering calls marked “spam,” the robocallers will eventually give up. Neither of these seem very hopeful. Maybe what we really need is a law that requires more from the phone carriers.
Thanks for your time,
Jeremy Wenisch,
Princeton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.