When December arrives and Christmas Eve approaches, I find myself thinking about the presents I asked Santa for when I was a kid.
I remember the Lost in Space play set, the huge Styrofoam T-Rex skeleton dubbed Rex and a plastic James Bond 007 attache case full of gizmos and collapsable weapons. I even remember gifts I didn’t ask for such as a metal airliner with spinning propellers and flashing lights.
With destructive enthusiasm, I played with them and wore them down. Pieces of these toys scattered inside my toy chest.
Today I wish I could go back in time and urge my younger self not to destroy all his Christmas presents. Those toys are worth a lot of money today if they’re in pristine condition.
I’m sure my younger self would think his older self was out of his mind and proceed to play with and destroy all those toys. Keeping everything in their original boxes wouldn’t be any fun!
I spotted more toys that would have excited my young heart Tuesday when I went to the Walmart in Bluefield, Va., to cover the 105th Community Christmas Tree event, also known as Little Jimmie. The Bluefield Daily Telegraph, with lots of help from generous donors and volunteers, have kept the tradition going for more than a century.
Everyone was in the holiday spirit. Basketball players from Bluefield High School were helping the shoppers while the Rotary Club of Bluefield, W.Va. wrapped package so eager children will have presents to unwrap on Christmas morning. I think kids love tearing away that wrapping paper as much as they love getting those presents.
I spoke with families and they shared their gratitude for all the donors and volunteers who were making Christmas wishes come true for hundreds of children. While I was exploring the toy aisles and getting quotes, I couldn’t help noticing all the things I would have loved when I was one of those little kids riding in a shopping cart.
Naturally, there were plenty of dinosaur toys for sale. When I was little, I carried little plastic dinosaurs everywhere with me in a brown paper bag and set them up whenever I saw a suitably prehistoric space. Today’s dinosaur toys are bigger and more awesome thanks to movies like “Jurassic Park” and its sequels. I was a huge Godzilla fan, too. A cheap dinosaur toy stood in as my Godzilla, but today I could have had multiple versions of my favorite monster.
I also spotted die cast “Star Wars” toys including the Millennium Falcon, bounty hunter Boba Fett’s ship and Darth Vader’s TIE fighter. I would have wanted them all when I was a kid.
Naturally, I didn’t buy anything for my collections. Those toys were meant for fulfilling today’s Christmas wishes. I doubt any of those toys will survive to become collectables years from now. Their packages will be torn open. The toy dinosaurs will be stomped through mud and damaged during mock battles. Die cast spaceships will be dropped and hurled and crash landed. Action figures will lose limbs and their heads.
Those toys will give children joy instead of gathering dust on shelves and ending up in online bidding wars some day. Children will play with them and use them to build happy memories they never would have had if it wasn’t for local generosity.
Maybe someday those kids will wish they still had that toy T-Rex in its original box or wonder whatever happened to that die cast spaceship that’s now worth a couple of hundred dollars. A lot of times those toys are purchased by adults wanting some of those toys that made their childhood’s special. For instance, I still fondly remember a Lost in Space robot I sold at a garage sale so many years ago. Maybe it’s standing in some collector’s display case now, and maybe that spot where I put my name on it with a magic marker is still visible.
Thanks to the Community Christmas Tree and local generosity, children will be able to have thoughts like those many years from now.
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
