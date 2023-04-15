Spring tourism season is upon us, and Mercer County is once again on the radar of visitors both far and near.
While the region’s ATV trails, including the nationally recognized Hatfield-McCoy system, are among the area’s biggest draws, visitors can expect to find a multitude of other activities as well that make Mercer County the “ultimate summertime destination.” That’s the description a recent online edition of “Southern Living” used for Mercer County.
That article highlighted everything from blueberry picking, hiking and summer baseball to the Pipestem Drive-in Theater, the Lemonade Festival in Bluefield and historic towns like Bramwell, according to Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Jamie Null.
Null said the article is an example of the national attention Mercer County has been getting in recent months. She says more publications are taking note of the area. For example, a culinary magazine will be covering today’s ramp festival and lumberjack competition at Camp Creek State Park. Null said other articles about Mercer County are coming in “Outdoor Living,” the “Atlanta Journal Constitution’s” spring travel guide, and an ATV article in Blue Ridge Digest on why the region is the best destination for ATV lovers.
The convention and visitors bureau has been working with a public relations firm to help raise awareness of Mercer County and all that it has to offer for visitors, particularly those who may be looking for an outdoor adventure.
Null says it is a matter of taking control of telling the story of the county, and not letting others do it.
“People will tell your story if you don’t,” she said. “We are taking charge of our story and how people outside our area see us.”
Already, hundreds of visitors travel to the region each week to ride our ATV trails, and those visitors usually spend several days in the area. They utilize local ATV resorts, ATV campgrounds, hotels and motels, restaurants, convenience stations and stores.
While ATV tourists travel to the area year round, April marks the beginning of the ATV riding season. So area residents can expect to see more trucks hauling ATVs in the days and weeks ahead.
Of course, the more visitors we can attract to Mercer County the better. It is important to remember that you don’t have to be an ATV enthusiast to enjoy all that our region has to offer.
Options in our own backyard include everything from Camp Creek State Park, Pinnacle Rock State Park and Pipestem State Park to the historic Granda Theater here in downtown Bluefield and the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton.
Indeed, there is much to do and see here in the region we call home. In fact, you can enjoy a full day of fun close to home at a fraction of the cost that you would pay at a beach or other larger tourist destination.
That’s why it makes good sense to help spread the word about Mercer County, and what we have to offer visitors.
