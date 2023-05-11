West Virginia has become a premier destination for visitors, particularly for out-of-state travelers who are looking for an outdoor adventure. Here in southern West Virginia, we have much to offer visitors from our nationally-recognized ATV trails to our state parks, lakes, museums and theaters.
It is projected that West Virginia will have more than 21,000 annual job openings in the tourism industry through 2025, and workers will be needed to fill these emerging positions.
As a result, a new statewide workforce development initiative has been launched and will focus on preparing West Virginia students for a career in the tourism industry. The plan, announced last month by Gov. Jim Justice, seeks to reach students at a young age, including those who are still in high school.
The federally funded Tourism Works program, which was launched by the state Department of Tourism last year, will now incorporate hospitality and tourism education programs around the state.
“We’re going to start teaching and training our students to be prepared for the jobs that are on the way, and this is just the tip of the iceberg,” Justice said. “We’ve got tourism jumpstarted like you can’t even imagine. We might go from 21,000 to 210,000 job openings in the blink of an eye. West Virginia is the most special place on the planet. We are absolutely the diamond in the rough the world has missed.”
Of the 21,000 anticipated job openings, 10,000 are expected to be in management, with salaries near $60,000 a year, according to data from the Higher Education Policy Commission.
The new workforce development initiative has multiple goals, including:
• Launching hospitality and tourism education in all 55 counties with plans for further expansion and updates to the curriculum rolling out next year.
• Working to ensure all 55 counties are engaged in the process to update the tourism and hospitality curriculum to make it more relevant to today’s tourism opportunities.
• The addition of tourism as a career path that is now being highlighted at the middle school level in schools across the state, as part of the Discover Your Future Program.
• The launch of a new specialization in tourism marketing program this fall in schools who have signed on for this part of the tourism curriculum.
• The launch of a tourism pathway pilot program that will allow students to gain college credits and career certifications at the high school level.
• The announcement that the Departments of Education and Tourism are currently accepting applications from schools for tourism grants that will award funding for students to create tourism infrastructure projects on public lands in their region.
• The announcement that the Departments of Education and Tourism are working together to connect tourism industry representatives and schools directly to create more opportunities for hands-on learning.
These are all important steps to help educate young people about jobs in the emerging tourism field.
Of course, the reality of the situation is that most students don’t settle on a career path until after graduation, and sometimes the next step for a graduate is a higher-education degree, whether that is a two-year or four-year degree program.
Still, if the state is going to find enough workers to fill all of the tourism jobs projected to be created between now and 2025, it will need some of those graduates to seek gainful employment in the tourism industry. So making students aware of these opportunities at an early age should, at the very least, increase their awareness of tourism-related career paths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.