Forward motion is good — especially when it comes to the all-terrain vehicle trails.
More than half of the season’s permits have now been purchased for the Hatfield-McCoy Trail, and data shows the numbers are up from 2022.
That’s a laudable accomplishment.
Last year — for the first time in the 23-year history of the trail — there was a drop in ridership numbers.
Officials blame the decline on record-high prices combined and rampant inflation.
“Last year it was inflation and fuel prices,” Hatfield-McCoy Trail Authority Executive Director Jeffrey Lusk told the Daily Telegraph this week. “Fuel prices have a disproportionate impact on our riders. They are towing. So they are getting less gas mileage to get here. And then when they are here they are fueling their machines. So we are negatively impacted by high fuel costs. Fuel going down has really helped us a lot this spring.
“Twenty three years (of operation) and we have only had one down year, and that was 2022,” Lusk added. “The one down year is now in the rearview mirror. The idea is we, hopefully, get this correction. We are really excited to see that turn around. Ridership this spring has been really amazing. The weather has been very accommodating for the riders, and they are just showing up in mass.”
Although the ATV trail season runs from November of the previous year to November of the current year, the trail authority sells 50 percent of its passes from March 15 to June 1.
While the 2023 ATV season is now at its halfway point, Lusk said more than 65 percent of ridership permits for the season have already been sold.
The remainder of the permits are expected to be sold later this summer and into the fall.
There are more than 139 locations that sell ridership permits for the southern West Virginia-based trail system.
Lusk said recent expansions in Mercer and McDowell counties have helped with the ridership growth, including a project underway at the Ashland ATV resort and the new ATV TrailCamp along Coaldale Mountain.
“We hope to continue to see these investments,” he said. “We’ve got to continue to see these entrepreneurial activities. The lodging allows the customers to be here, and the customers serve as the catalyst to those entrepreneurial activities. Mercer County has really been a place for investments. It seems the individuals there have really stepped up to make investments.”
We are pleased to hear that the new tourism numbers indicate last year’s decline was a mere bump on the road.
The trail ridership is thriving, and that’s good news for the local economy.
