It’s getting harder with each passing day to simply shrug off concerns associated with inflation.
As it stands right now, area residents are paying more for many of the basic household items they can’t do without. The price of food and gasoline is still rising, and now home heating costs are projected to rise as much as 30 percent this year when compared to last winter.
There is plenty of economic pain to go around for just about everyone.
A number of factors are to blame, including inflation fueled in part by excessive government spending. Continued supply-chain disruption issues also are threatening to impact the forthcoming holiday shopping season.
U.S. Senator Shelly Moore Capito, R-W.Va., places the blame for these woes squarely on the Biden administration.
“Over the past year, consumer prices have risen 5.4 percent, the largest one-year jump in 13 years,” Capito said this week. “So, if you’re saving up to buy a new or used car or truck, keep saving because it costs more under President Biden.”
Unfortunately, the forecast for winter is looking grim for those who are already struggling to make ends meet. And it is now only a matter of time before winter’s fury descends on the Virginias.
Capito fears that families in the Mountain State, and across the nation, may have to cut back on basic necessities this winter just to heat their homes.
Those are valid concerns. Families should not have to worry if they will be able to afford to stay warm. Is it fair to ask individuals to choose between food, clothing or paying for heat? Absolutely not.
Gasoline prices also are still soaring, causing pain at the pump for families at an already difficult time.
“The White House has insisted that they’re working on it,” Capito said. “And, on behalf of everyone in my state who drives to work, drops their kids off at school, and hops in the car to visit their families, I sure hope they are.”
Whether or not voters are ready to blame all of these current woes on Biden — as Capito and most Republicans do — remains to be seen. The first big test for Democrats will come next week when voters in neighboring Virginia head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Polls show that the closely watched governor’s race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glen Youngkin is now a statistical tie.
If McAuliffe were to lose next week in Virginia — a state that is considered safe turf for Democrats — it could be a warning sign for Democrats across the nation.
The message for all politicians is simple.
Inflation isn’t a winning campaign strategy. And right now the burden to turn things around rests with the current administration in Washington.
