This Memorial Day season, millions of American families will take time to honor the memory of the men and women who lost their lives fighting in one of the nation’s wars. It can be a challenging day for those families who recently lost a loved one.
We must also never forget all those veterans who made it home but lost their lives to addiction, drug overdose or suicide. Substance and mental health problems impact veteran communities in significant ways.
In West Virginia are over 130,000 veterans, most of whom are wartime vets.
According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, over 3.9 million veterans have a substance use disorder or mental illness.
Unfortunately, substance use disorders significantly increase suicidality among veterans ages 18 and older. Suicidal thoughts and behaviors are also common among veterans ages 18 to 49.
“Early intervention is key, and addiction is treatable. Yet, it is also important for families to know where to look and how to find treatment,” said Michael Leach of the Addicted website.
Numerous causative factors contribute to substance use and addiction among veterans. For instance, it’s common for vets to struggle to adjust to civilian life.
They may experience financial hardships, difficulty finding employment, or accessing benefits.
Many other veterans struggle with mental or emotional health problems.
This can often be compounded with physical injury and chronic pain, leading to pain medication use. Untreated trauma, for example, leads to drug and alcohol use to cope with unwanted feelings.
Veterans also experience barriers when accessing treatment. Vets living in rural areas have limited access to resources.
The cost of treatment and gaps in health insurance are also a problem. Stigma regarding addiction is still problematic. Many communities have inadequate funding for veterans’ support.
Outside of the usual support options provided by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the VA facility locator, other options may include:
The West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance provides support to veterans and their families.
Helpful hotlines include the Veteran Crisis Line, 1-800-273-8255, and the Lifeline for Vets, 1-888-777-4443.
SAMHSA has a treatment facility locator where veterans can find substance use treatment in West Virginia.
Families also play a critical role in supporting a loved one who is addicted to drugs or alcohol. It’s OK to express concern about their substance use. Speak to them openly and honestly about their drug use. Help them find treatment.
Be patient and show compassion. Remember, addiction is a treatable problem.
When families and communities come together, amazing things happen. It’s never too late to help a loved one and advocate for more support for our veterans.
Veronica Raussin is a Community Outreach Coordinator for Addicted.org, passionate about spreading awareness of the risks and dangers of alcohol & drug use.
