You can now add another color to Governor Jim Justice’s ever evolving, and overly perplexing, color-coded school county alert system. In addition to green, yellow, orange and red, the Republican governor has now added the color gold to the virus measurement system.
Justice, who has come under increased media scrutiny in recent days regarding the complexity of the color-coded system and the ability of parents to understand it, said a new color coding was needed because the existing orange category was too wide in its school measurement ranking. Prior to last week’s change, a orange ranking was given to counties that reported between 10 to 24.9 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 citizens.
But now counties reporting between 10 to 14.9 virus cases per 100,000 people will receive a gold ranking. In the gold category, counties will be able to move to in-person instruction with restrictions including face coverings or masks at all times for grades 3 to 12. Extracurricular activities also are permitted but competitions may only occur against schools within the same county as well as schools in other gold counties.
Meanwhile, counties that are orange and red will not be allowed to have in-person instruction in the schools or sporting events.
Confused yet? Let’s try to simplify this overly convoluted color-coded scheme.
Here we go. Green is good, actually really good. It means there are three or fewer virus cases per 100,000 citizens. Yellow is OK, but not great. A code yellow county is reporting from 3.1 to 9.9 cases per 100,000 citizens. The next step up is the newly added gold classification, which isn’t great but does allow for in-person instruction and limited sporting events.
So green is good. Yellow is OK. Orange is not good and red is bad. And gold is somewhere in between.
Good grief. It’s no wonder why so many people are criticizing the color-coded plan on social media. Among those critics is Democrat Ben Salango, who is challenging Justice this November in the closely watched gubernatorial race.
We wish the governor could have come up with a better school re-entry plan, but for now, it looks like we are stuck with the current color-coded alert system. And that means more changes will likely be made to the system in the days and weeks ahead.
One area that needs to be looked at more closely by Justice is how to weigh virus cases involving students and teachers.
Last week, a student athlete at Princeton Senior High School tested positive for COVID-19, which led to other members of the school’s volleyball team, as well as staff members, having to quarantine as well. This means the virus likely made it into a school. You would think that such an incident in a congregate setting like a school would be given additional weight in the color-coding designation, but that doesn’t appear to be the case. The student is simply counted as one case.
In calling for the addition of a gold category, it also should be noted that Justice conceded to the shortcomings of his own system. He said the suggestion for a new gold color coding was prompted by the “unfairness” of the wide orange range, leaving counties only a few points above 10 in the same category as those into the 20s.
Justice used Monroe County as an example, which at the time of his virtual briefing was an 11 on the county alert system ranking. Kanawha County by comparison was at 22, but both were orange despite the differences in their numerical range.
“I don’t think that’s fair,” Justice said.
So gold it is. However, we also would remind Justice that changing the rules of the game at this point in the process can only lead to additional confusion for parents, students, teachers and others. As we continue to progress through the 2020-2021 school year, we can only hope for consistency — and a green color coding — at a time when chaos and disruptions to our normal routines have become the new norm.
