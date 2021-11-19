For 38 years, Nick Joe Rahall was the face of the Democratic Party in West Virginia’s Third Congressional District, a vast geographic region that encompasses all of southern West Virginia. Now the former lawmaker has a blunt warning for his own political party.
“If you have a ‘D’ by your name now (on the ballot in West Virginia), forget it,” Rahall said during a recent stop at Bluefield State College.
That is certainly a telling statement considering who it is coming from.
Rahall was at one time a seemingly unstoppable force in politics, a Democrat who served in Congress for 38 years, easily turning back one Republican challenger after another. But that was before Democrats in Washington took aim at coal, the first of many party decisions that didn’t sit well with residents of the Mountain State.
Then the seemingly impossible occurred. Rahall lost to a Republican. It was Evan Jenkins in 2014 that ended Rahall’s long political career in Washington.
During his stop earlier this month at Bluefield State College, Rahall was joined by former Virginia 6th District Republican Bob Goodlatte. The two men talked politics, with Rahall telling students that the country’s political landscape “shifted dramatically under my feet.”
By 2014, Rahall says he was the number one target of Republicans, who vowed to flip the long-held Democratic House seat in the Mountain State. As history tells us, it was a winning strategy for Republicans.
The Mountain State is now largely Republican with a Republican-controlled Legislature and a Republican governor, Jim Justice. All three of the current U.S. House seats in West Virginia also are currently held by Republicans, including Carol Miller, who now holds Rahall’s old 3rd District congressional seat.
In fact, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin is the last remaining Democrat in West Virginia to hold a statewide seat. His current term doesn’t end until 2024, and Manchin has not yet indicated whether he intends to seek re-election or perhaps another position.
The political landscape in West Virginia right now is not one that is favorable for Democrats. Even neighboring Virginia, once a reliably blue state, voted overwhelmingly Republican on Nov. 2 in a red wave that allowed Republicans to win the governor’s seat, lieutenant governor’s post, attorney general’s seat and majority control of the Virginia House of Delegates.
The next big election on the horizon is the 2022 midterm elections where control of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate will once again be up for grabs. Democrats, who currently hold majority control in Washington, will be playing defense while Republicans will be looking to replicate their winning Virginia strategy on a national level.
No political party stays in office forever, and few politicians are able to hold on to a political seat as long as Rahall did.
Democrats, if they hope to defy the political odds in 2022, would be wise to listen to Nick Joe Rahall.
