Not so long ago, I was bundling up to stay warm and putting on cleats so I could walk across sheets of ice. Now I’m making sure to wear light colors and stay hydrated. The heat’s on, and if the humidity gets any higher, I’ll see fish swimming over the parking lot. Even this morning, I stepped outside and had the gut reaction “hot!”
When summer heat arrives, we keep watching the National Weather Service’s official temperature. As many around the region and the country know already, the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias gives away free lemonade in the City of Bluefield and the Town of Bluefield, Va. whenever the official temperature hits or exceeds 90 degrees. Lately, the chances of hitting that 90-degree high are better than usual.
As I grow older, I keep asking myself whether I prefer frigid temperatures and sweltering temperatures. I used to love winter because winter meant snow and snow days off from school, but now I greet winter with an increasing sense of loathing. Snow and ice mean treacherous commutes or working from home. Thanks to online learning spawned by the pandemic, kids don’t really get snow days anymore. Time that used to go into building snowmen or sledding is now spent online doing lessons.
I do know some people who love the heat. While I’m still not a fan, I do find hot weather more tolerable than freezing cold. I’m hitting the point when cold temperatures can be downright painful while heat is easier to endure and even welcome at times. I understand that human beings are essentially tropical beings.
Of course, air conditioning makes summer more tolerable even though it pumps up electrical bills about as much as heating during the winter months. I keep my thermostat around 75 degrees and sometimes a bit higher. Sometimes when I’m visiting my sister, Karen, down in North Carolina, I’m tempted to put on a flannel shirt because the air conditioning is a bit overenthusiastic. and there was that time I was working in an office with several people ready to crank up the air conditioning when summer arrived. They were comfortable and I was wearing a jacket to keep from freezing to death.
I’ll admit that the humidity bothers me more than the heat itself. Humidity creates that sticky, dirty sensation that makes you want to take a shower after stepping outside to check your mailbox. I still try to go on hikes, but I choose the early morning hours before the heat and humidity makes trekking through the woods uncomfortable and even unhealthy.
I take a big canteen of water with me and end up draining it before my hike is finished. If you have to go out in this kind of heat, be sure to take water with you. Emptied water bottles still make good canteens. Make sure you put on bug repellant, too, if you’re going to be near the woods. Mosquitos and ticks love this muggy weather.
When I come home from a hike, I shower off to get the sweat and sticky bug repellant off me. Sometimes I think that I’m getting a dirty version of the saunas people pay big bucks to endure.
Eventually, summer weather will wind down and start giving way to cool fall. I’ve always liked fall weather because it’s generally not too hot and not too cold. Then winter arrives and I start longing for those hot summer days when I didn’t have to worry about sliding on ice.
I’ll keep enduring this hot weather along with everybody else. Light clothing will be my wardrobe of choice, I’ll stay hydrated and try to avoid sunburns. That’s why I always try to wear a hat when I’m outside. Just keep taking precautions against the heat and try to enjoy it before winter turns our driveways into skating rinks again and make us long for the days of summer.
