If there is area in the world where we can quickly be put in our place when we think we’re getting good at something it is athletics.
Yes, humility has to be learned related to any aspect of human talent and endeavors, so getting too cocky is a sure way to have a long fall back to reality. Just when you think you are really good at something, you inevitably encounter someone who is better.
People who are really good at something make it look easy, of course, so we may think we can master it straightaway.
I have played many sports and tried as hard as I could to be good, but humility usually hit me hard and fast.
When I watch top-notch athletes perform it is mind-blowing just how good they are. Of course, in the Olympics they have to be since this is worldwide competition.
Same is true of any professional sport. These athletes are incredible, and it is fascinating to watch what they can do, and appreciate their skills.
We can all witness a vast range of talents this week in the Olympics as well as in the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Even for people who are not sports fans, the feats these athletes perform are amazing to watch. It not only takes talent, it takes passion to get that good, and a vast amount of hard work.
Sometimes they may fail, but it is rarely because they don’t give it all they have.
All this being said, I did at one time fancy myself as potentially being a pretty good long distance runner. Not that I had the physique to be a top-notch runner, because about 2 inches of my height landed in my torso rather than my legs.
But I figured stamina and determination could make up for that, so I decided to run a half-marathon, which is 13.1 miles.
I trained, and trained and trained to run in the first Burke’s Garden “Varmint” half-marathon.
Eventually, I was routinely running eight to 10 miles, and finally 10 to 12.
During that time, I lost a few pounds and didn’t have much fat on my body.
Everyone who had not seen me for awhile would always say, “You are too skinny. Are you sick?”
I never heard a compliment. Not one.
A co-worker who had never run at all also decided to train for the race.
Since many of the runners were very experienced I knew I could not win the race, but at least I could be competitive and post a decent time, certainly at least better than hers.
Yeah, right.
By the time I finished, most of the good runners had already left. In fact, my co-worker zipped past me and she had been waiting at the finish line for me for half an hour.
But I consoled myself with the fact that, well, at least I did it. and survived.
When it comes to the Olympic winter games, I did think there was one sport I could be good at.
it is called “curling,” and certainly looks easy enough.
So I decided this year to check it out closer and watch a few matches, happening to tune in to the mixed doubles of Italy facing Sweden.
After I learned the rules of the game, which are simple enough, I thought, gosh, yes, I could do this.
But once again I was humbled.
The athlete from Italy was incredible as she pushed a 42-lb. piece of granite with such precision, working with her teammate as a “sweeper,” that the stone could slide down the sheet of ice about 140 feet, curl (curve) at just the right angle, at just the right speed, and land often within millimeters of where it should.
Obviously, most shots were not quite that precise, but that is what makes it exciting to watch.
Yes, I use the word “exciting.” Because it is. and the players have just as much passion as any other athlete at the Olympics.
How can anyone not be fascinated by that passion and talent?
And, of course, envious.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
