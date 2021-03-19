It’s important for us all.
To all of those Southern West Virginia citizens who are struggling with or have reservations about taking the COVID-19 vaccine, I know that there are many of you out there, who like the rest of us, are scared to death of this invisible and silent killer that has invaded the United States of America. I also know that this is not the first time, nor will it be the last, that our way of life and our very lives have been attacked.
There has never been a time in our American history that we did not fight back. We are now fully engulfed in what can be called nothing less than an “all out war.”
We have never cut and run. We have never cowered down and hidden in our homes, and we certainly have never surrendered. This campaign will be no different. We will win this war too, but we must all fight back.
This is not the kind of war that requires guns, bombs, bullets or even armies. The only weapon we have at our disposal is the COVID-19 vaccine. I tell anyone reading this that I am no medical professional, and I am certainly no epidemiologist. I am just one of “all of us.”
We all have taken vaccines before, but this vaccine seems different, and it is. This vaccine was developed and made available right in the middle of his pandemic. To some of us, it may seem that this was too quick to develop a vaccine for a virus that the world had never seen before. It is quick, but there is a good reason why.
Epidemiologists and the world’s best medical minds are constantly studying corona viruses. They have done this for years trying to be prepared for the next coronavirus to rear its ugly head.
Enter Corona Virus 19. Scientists had to identify the certain strand of coronavirus and then create an effective (efficacy) and safe vaccine. They did. The vaccine process was sped along at “warp speed.”
The COVID-19 vaccine was given emergency use authorization (EAU) by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, Ga. This is the same organization that has approved every vaccine that any of us has ever taken. We have always entrusted them with this responsibility. In fact, I expect that most of us have never even thought about vaccines or how they came about. This time it is different.
Each of us must make a conscious decision about how we are going to fight this invisible demon which is neither blue or red. It does not lean right or left. It does not care! We cannot get back to what use to be “normal” until COVID-19 is exterminated. We cannot win this war by staying in our homes and not fighting back.
We must and will be victorious in this battle for our lives and our families. If not, then America will cease to be the country that we know and love.
I urge each of us to fire the only bullet (COVID-19 vaccine) that we have to stop the spread and (kill) the virus. I beg and plead with each of you who may be skeptical about this vaccine to reach way down inside for help with your decision. If all we have to do is to get vaccinated to win this war, then please consider and take the vaccine.
I am sure that the brave American soldiers who fill cemeteries across the world would have loved to only have had to take a shot to do their part to help save America. She is worth it. Please do this small part.
Please take the vaccine!
P.S. Governor Justice called out Mercer County for its vaccine response. Let’s show him!
Respectfully submitted,
Norman Fletcher
Matoaka
