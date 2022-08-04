Entering a new profession isn't easy. You might have an idea about what life will be like when you get that new job, but you won't really learn all its secrets until you actually start doing it. And I mean doing it for real. Exercises help you get ready for the real world, but then you have to actually experience the real world with all the dents and dings it will inflict.
I earned a journalism degree at Marshall University, so I was fairly well prepared when I got my first reporting job at a weekly newspaper called the Montgomery Herald. I gradually learned how to cover police news and city council meetings in less than controlled environments. I covered my first big news story when a fire destroyed a furniture store about a block from my office. All of the buildings were connected, so I couldn't go back in after running outside to take pictures. I had to run to a local store and buy some pens and a note pad. On that day, I learned on the fly about improvising.
About year and a half later, I started working for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. During my first night in the newsroom, I learned that my classes at Marshall didn't prepare me for taking obituaries over the telephone. As the years went by, I learned about covering murder trials, going to the scenes of crashes or rushing to news conferences that were announced at the last minute.
Basically, when I started working at the Telegraph, I started learning all those things I actually needed to know.
Memories of getting ready for college and the world of work came back this week when I visited the Big Blue Nursing Bootcamp at Bluefield State University. It was a two-day orientation session for nursing students from the university's Bluefield and Beckley campuses. The bootcamp was helping these new students learn about test taking, dress codes, meet the faculty and speak with second-year students ready to share their experiences.
I'm sure classes and field experience will teach these new nurses a lot, but the lessons will continue once they start working. They will learn about dealing with uncooperative patients and their relatives, coping with odd hours and the stress inflicted when new emergencies come out of nowhere.
Years ago I tried the career of teaching. I came away with even more respect for teachers when I was exposed to their world. I tried teaching English composition to students who thought a text message was a long essay. They thought a long essay was two pages, so they were horrified when I told them that four pages was considered short while eight to 10 pages was average.
I also had to learn about dealing with misbehaving students and parents who didn't want to discipline them. The kids would get disrespectful with me and, well, I applied dry wit they didn't like. One girl in my class complained to an assistant principal that I was "sarcastic." He took my side and asked her how she expected to me react.
Well, the world of teaching didn't fit me, so I returned to covering murder trials and rushing to press conferences. Those nursing students might have similar experiences once they actually start working in their new profession, but I think a lot of them will make it. That bootcamp orientation will help get over the anxiety of starting their classes, and ultimately the challenge of starting a new career.
In the end, the only way to find out if a new career will be a good fit is to actually prepare for it and do it. I'll admit that I had my doubts when I started reporting, but I finally had that moment when I told myself that I could do it. I would never have reached that moment if I didn't take that first step and sit down in that first journalism class back at Marshall.
If you want to get ahead, you've got to take a chance and chase that dream.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.