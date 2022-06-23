Title IX is a civil rights law that was put into place on June 23, 1972.
The purpose of it was to end discrimination on the basis of sex when it comes to educational and career driven opportunities.
Over the years we have seen so much improvement in the treatment of women in school and careers.
More women than ever have degrees and are getting higher education opportunities, and we are now seeing more women in positions of power. We even have the first woman vice-president in office right now.
To say that we have come a long way would be an understatement, and as a woman, I am so thankful for the opportunities that I have been allowed because of Title IX.
That is not to say that the meaning of Title IX’s definition to my generation had not changed a bit.
To be honest, before doing research for my work here at the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, I had no idea that Title IX had anything to do with discrimination.
Throughout my years in college, I was made aware of the law, but the way it was presented to us made it seem like its only purpose was to be able to report sexual harassment or abuse.
We were told to file reports with the Title IX Coordinator if we experienced any type of harassment or sexual assault, and I thought that was the sole purpose of Title IX.
There should definitely be a bit more explanation on what Title IX is and how it affects people today.
Another point that I would like to make is that Title IX was a big part of gaining equality between men’s and women’s sports; although, many female athletes can attest that there is still a while to go until everything is equal to the treatment men receive for athletics.
I have been an athlete my whole life, and as a woman, I have seen things that would be considered inequality of treatment between men and women.
When I was in high school, I played volleyball, and it was in the fall season which is also football season.
My school would contract athletic trainers from a company, so we would have one on campus at all times, but it was very clear who were priority.
If there was a volleyball game and a football game at the same time, football would not only get the only trainer we had, but they would also get the company to send extra to their games. Volleyball would be left to fend for themselves.
I understand that football is very physical, but it was a bit ridiculous that we could not be spared one person.
In college, I went to Bluefield University, and it was a bit better when it came to having people at our games, but not practices.
When the pandemic was in full swing, I was in my junior season of college volleyball. We had a severe shortage of athletic trainers, and I really do commend and appreciate all the hard work they put in. However, it was still very clear who the priority was.
If there were several practices that were happening at the same time, we would always have to reschedule our practice because it was required to have an athletic trainer there. The football team was never asked to reschedule.
Also many times, if there was a scheduling conflict, the trainers would allow the student trainers they had to watch our practice while sending the experienced trainers to football, so we would get someone who was extremely new to what they were doing to be in charge of our health and safety.
It was just not fair, but I understood the understaffing and over-scheduling aspect of it all.
While Title IX has propelled us so far in the fight for equality, we still have a long way to go before we will be fully equal to one another, male or female.
