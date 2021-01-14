I was longing to write about something other than COVID-19 and the weather. If you think reading about COVID-19 constantly can get old even if it’s necessary, imagine writing about it almost every day. I was wondering what to discuss today when I saw an article about COVID messing up an expedition to RMS (that’s Royal Mail Ship) Titanic. Suddenly, I longed for the joy of going to the movies.
A lot of memories suddenly came boiling up. Back in 1997, the movie “Titanic” premiered. The hype preceding the movie promised it would be a classic blockbuster that could challenge the box office receipts of movies like “Star Wars.”
Well, our executive editor, the late Tom Colley, loved movies and he thought the “Titanic” premier was worth a story and asked if I’d attend it and get the audience’s reaction. I’ve always been interested in movies based on historic events, so I said yes.
Most based on historic events movies are inspired by events such as World War II. Those movies feature lots of guy things like tank battles and dive bombing. I’m talking about movies like “Tora! Tora! Tora!” and “A Bridge Too Far.” The classic movie “The French Connection” comes to mind, too.
“Titanic” is based on one of the worst maritime disasters of all time, but it lacks those guy flick ingredients like gun battles, wild car chases and explosions. I understand that the movie’s creator, James Cameron, sold the studio’s executives on the idea by showing them a picture of the Titanic sinking and saying to them, “This, plus Romeo and Juliet.” I’ve got to admit that Cameron delivered on that promise.
And I’ve got to admit that Cameron threw in some plot twists I didn’t expect such as the heroine having to save the hero. All and all the movie was good, but I was working, the hour was late and I had a deadline. There were moments when I couldn’t help thinking, “Sink that boat now for Pete’s sake!” Actually, what I thought was a little stronger than that, but I managed to get a story together. Tom was pleased, and I became the Daily Telegraph’s official Titanic correspondent.
I ended up doing a story when the movie came out on video, and I actually got to interview a stunt performer who was in scenes such as hapless passengers being washed down staircases. He was also a lifeguard who watched over actors who splashed around in a big pool. They were playing the unfortunate passengers who found themselves freezing in cold water after the liner sank. He had to tell the difference between performers who were pretending to drown and ones who were really in trouble.
Today watching movies has become as easy as picking up a remote and clicking on the movie you want. That’s amazing and unimaginable not so long ago, but I miss the theater experience. I miss the seats that smell like buttered popcorn. When I was a kid, I loved that theater smell and walking through the lobby. Posters and movie posters announced the upcoming features. Those pictures always fascinated me, though I’ll admit those pictures from the first “Planet of the Apes” movies both fascinated and horrified me.
If I could go back in time, I’d be tempted to go back to the Sixties and Seventies. I’d visit theaters and see favorite movies like “Goldfinger” and “The French Connection” on the big screen. The experience would include inspecting the lobby, getting into that atmosphere flavored by popcorn butter and watching the previews of upcoming features.
If I could create a venue for the ATV riders visiting our region, I’d be tempted to set up an old-fashioned movie theater. The purpose would be not only to present a movie, but the whole old-fashioned movie experience. For instance, show a James Bond movie with all the original previews and decorate the lobby with vintage movies posters promoting upcoming features.
Years ago, the movie theater was a good place to escape the blues and the stresses of life. I really wish we could go to the movies now. Even if you went alone, you weren’t really alone. You were at the movies.
Oh, and if I could go back in time, I’d go see all those movies that mom and dad vetoed. Oh, yes, I’d be heading for “Monster Zero” and “The Green Slime” on the big screen, and this time my parents can’t say no.
— Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
