Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made many smile this past week when he suggested a suspension of the gasoline tax, noting in the Old Dominion “up” has been about the only word citizens have seen in terms of prices, whether it be at the grocery store, the hardware store and any other store not previously mentioned. The state gasoline tax is just above .26 per gallon with a penny more on diesel. That kind of decrease would pull the price below $4 and while it might not make a huge impact financially, the psychological benefits would boost spirits from Bristol to Alexandria.
As always happens when state lines are so close, no doubt many West Virginians would also be able to take advantage of lower prices. It would not be a boon for Mountain State small businesses although this decision will not be permanent, if indeed it happens at all.
That remains to be seen and would require a bi-partisan effort to pass such a short-term decree. Democratic leaders have indicated they want the tax decreased but would prefer that Youngkin use his powers to declare an emergency to get the job done, rather than call a special session and have a vote taken in Richmond. Indeed, any time legislators get called back it costs the taxpayers money whether that be to Charleston or Richmond or anywhere else.
We shall see. This possible elimination of the gas tax would be for a three-month period, after which it would gradually be re-instated. Observers say the period of decrease would include May, June and July and impact about $440 million in revenue, which theoretically would stay in citizens’ pockets.
•••
So, spring is one day away and the temperatures are slowly rising into the 60s, maybe even the 70s in some places. Are your lawnmowers in good order? I hope so, because mine are not. Oh, no. One is getting a new steering mechanism and the other is getting a new frame. How long will that take? A few weeks if we are lucky on the big one. Hopefully, the small one will be out and about before very lone.
In the meantime, grass is growing by leaps and bounds in our yard. If we can be lucky (ha ha) to have a few days of rain that might help in the short term. You know, the old “I can’t mow today because it is raining” excuse that sometimes puts off work for another day. The downside is that after a rain followed by sunshine the blades shoot up almost fast enough to be seen by the naked eye so there is that to deal with.
On the other hand, we still have a push mower. Sounds wonderful, expect there are three yards to mow and one of them would probably take half a day or more to push through. I did not realize that until my neighbor, Joe Jackson, Jr., took a few turns on his own riding mower through our yard. He said, being a NASCAR fan, that he noticed two things: one, his yard seemed to be about the size of Martinsville while mine was more like Daytona! I have noticed he starts mowing after I do and finishes before I get done. It is a blessing, I am sure, to have some space around one’s dwelling and not have to look out the window and see the house next door only a few feet away or have no yard at all.
Wasn’t it Thornton Wilder who said in his play “Our Town” that one person in 10 thinks it a privilege to mow his own yard? Since the play was written in 1938, he could not have been talking about me specifically but he evidently had in mind grass-cutting zealots like yours truly.
One more thing — yes, the weed eater is in perfect shape but with your permission there will be no thought whatsoever about mowing the yard with that. After all, there has to be some time saved with which to write newspaper stories.
•••
One of the great stories of the week happened down at Bluefield Primary School this week where the children spent much time making banners and posters to cheer on their heroes, the fellows on the Bluefield Beavers basketball team and the cheerleaders who encourage Our Lads (as Stubby Currence would have said) to do well.
As the Beavers, along with Coaches Buster Large, Tony Webster Sr., Jody Fuller and Doug Miller walked into Bluefield Primary School, the little ones cheered and held up their signs, high (low?) for the BHS team members who walked down the hall and then back to the bus before heading up 1-77. It was a heart-warming scene, with all those teachers who helped organize the event out in the hall making certain all went well. They, too, were very excited and so nice. Thanks to principal Brittany Anderson and teacher-cheerleader sponsor Ashley Taylor for coming up with the idea. An instant before the team came in, the children all recited the Pledge of Allegiance, hands over hearts and did their morning routine.
Absolutely inspiring to one and all.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
