Gov. Jim Justice says a new electronic reporting system is being implemented in West Virginia that should correct the problem of COVID-19 deaths going unreported. Let’s hope so. It was a little jarring to learn in late March of 200 COVID-19 related deaths that occurred during the months of December and January.
In Mercer County, the previously unreported deaths helped pushed our pandemic death toll to date to 125. The troubling news also came at a time when local virus numbers were trending downward.
During one of his recent virtual pandemic briefings, Justice said there was no “willfulness and intent” involved in the late reporting of deaths that were determined to be associated with COVID-19. He says, “nobody was purposely” withholding information from the public regarding those deaths.
“Due to the lag time to prepare, submit, and issue a West Virginia death certificate, it is not possible, today, to use a death certificate for near real-time reporting of a COVID-19 death,” Justice said. “But this all has got to be changed, and we have to do it right now.”
The problem with unreported virus deaths came up in March in a data analysis that matched death certificates with death reports. The data analysis found 165 coronavirus deaths that had not been reported. A short time later, the number of unreported deaths had climbed past 200.
The underreporting involved about 70 hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities in 30 counties, according to the governor’s office.
Justice said the old system of reporting deaths worked adequately before the pandemic arrived. The new electronic reporting system will be used statewide.
Transparency has been a problem, both on the local and state level, ever since the onset of the pandemic last year.
In some instances, local officials have been too slow to provide critical virus data to the public.
One of the best ways to gauge the status of the pandemic is to look at hospitalizations and deaths. But when a death that occurred in December of 2020 isn’t reported until March of 2021, that’s a significant problem.
Our leaders must do better. Accurate, and timely information regarding the pandemic, is still a necessity.
