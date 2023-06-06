With summer just getting started, and the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival continuing at city park, casting a ballot may not be on the minds of many citizens right now.
Yet today is election day for the cities of Bluefield and Princeton. And contested races in both municipalities will be decided.
So all registered voters in Bluefield and Princeton need to vote today at their normal polling precinct.
City council races are being decided in both cities.
In Bluefield, incumbents Peter Taylor and Matt Knowles are being challenged by political newcomers Ashton Shaw and Ashley Carr.
City board elections are staggered in Bluefield. As a result, the remaining three seats on the Bluefield Board of Directors won’t be up for election until 2025.
In Princeton, five candidates are vying for three seats on city council.
Incumbents James V. Hill, Dewey W. Russell and David E. Graham (who is also mayor) are seeking reelection and are being challenged by Joseph “Dan” Crutchfield and Candace Vassallo-Wilson.
Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. in both cities.
The weather should cooperate. The National Weather Service is calling for mostly sunny skies today with a high of 74 degrees.
So registered voters in the two cities should have no excuses for not voting today.
While we think it is important to vote in all elections, municipal elections are of particular importance as you are casting a ballot for local leaders who will be making decisions about city services and fees, local economic development projects and ordinances that may impact you and your family.
It is a decision that should not be taken lightly.
If you don’t vote today, you will have little justification for complaining on social media about city services or operations.
Once the final votes are tallied later tonight, it will be too late for a registered voter who didn’t cast a ballot to have a say in their city’s elected leadership for the next four years.
So if you live in Bluefield or Princeton, just vote. Have a voice in the future leadership of the two cities.
