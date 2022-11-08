Today is Election Day in West Virginia, Virginia and all across America. The much discussed midterm elections will finally be decided, including control of the U.S. Congress.
Locally, thousands have already voted early, and thousands more will be casting ballots today at their normal polling precincts.
It is imperative for everyone to vote.
The midterm elections are of great importance, and will determine the future direction of our nation for the next two years.
Equally important are all of the local races on today’s ballot, as well as the state-level contests.
Here are a few of the races you will be voting on today, depending upon what state and county you live in:
• In the U.S. House 9th Congressional District race, incumbent Republican Morgan Griffith is being challenged by Democrat Taysha Lee DeVaughan.
• In the U.S. House 1st District contest, incumbent Republican Carol Miller is being challenged by Democrat Lacy Watson.
• In the West Virginia House District 37 race, incumbent Republican Delegate Marty Gearheart is being challenged by Democrat Skip Crane.
• In the West Virginia House District 38 contest, incumbent Republican Delegate Joe Ellington is being challenged by Democrat Tina Russell.
• In the West Virginia House District 39 race, incumbent Republican Delegate Doug Smith is running unopposed.
• In the 6th District West Virginia Senate race, incumbent Republican Mark Maynard is being challenged by Democrat Tiffany Clemins.
• Voters in West Virginia also will be asked to vote either “for” or “against” Amendment 2, also known as the Property Tax Modernization Act, which, if approved by voters, would give the state legislature the authority to eliminate the personal tax on motor vehicles paid by state residents and terminate property taxes on “tangible machinery” used in business.
• Voters in West Virginia also will be asked to vote either “for” or “against” Amendment No. 4, also called the Education Accountability Amendment. If passed, it would specifically give legislators approval power over decisions made by the West Virginia Board of Education on rules and policies that ultimately filter down to the classroom level.
Too much is at stake to not cast a ballot. If you don’t vote, you will have little justification for griping or complaining in the future about the direction of your country, your state and your home county.
Exercise your freedom today by heading to the polls.
Have a voice in the future leadership of our country, state and region. Please vote.
