Today is Election Day in West Virginia. Let’s face it. It’s not been an easy road getting to this point.
We had to endure a two-month long lockdown, a delay in the actual election, a debate over the potential for fraud when ballots are cast by mail and lingering questions over whether it will actually be safe for voters to cast a ballot at crowded polling precincts.
While the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted our normal routines, casting a ballot is still a fundamental responsibility that all West Virginians should prioritize.
If you feel comfortable voting today at your local polling precinct, please do so. As there are many key races that must be decided today.
At the top of today’s ballot is, of course, the presidential election. No surprises are expected here. President Donald Trump will win the Republican nomination in West Virginia, and Joe Biden is expected to win the Democratic nomination. Still having the presidential election at the top of the primary ballot will ensure a larger voter turnout, even in the midst of the current pandemic.
Another high-profile race on today’s ballot is the West Virginia Governor’s race where incumbent Republican Jim Justice faces several challengers for the Republican nomination, including the high-profile challenge from Woody Thrasher. Other Republicans seeking to wrestle their party’s nomination away from Justice include Michael Folk, Shelby Fitzhugh, Brooke Lunsford, Charles Sheedy Sr. and Doug Six.
A number of Democrats also are vying for their party’s nomination, including Ben Salango, Stephen Smith, Douglas Hughes, Ron Stollings and Jody Murphy.
One of the biggest races in Mercer County is the prosecutor’s contest where two Republicans — incumbent George Sitler and challenger Brian Cochran — are vying for their party’s nomination. No Democrat filed to run in the race, which means today’s winner will be declared prosecuting attorney.
Another key race on today’s ballot is the House 27 contest for Mercer County. The delegate district also includes a single precinct in Raleigh County.
Five Republicans are vying for their party’s nomination today in a race where only three seats in the state House of Delegates are up for grabs. The Republican candidates include incumbent Delegate Joe Ellington, R-Mercer, incumbent Delegate Mike Porterfield, R-Mercer, former Delegate Marty Gearheart, Doug Smith and Jeremiah Nelson.
Many are watching this race to see if Mercer County Republicans will oust Porterfield today, the incumbent who has caused a lot of unnecessary controversy for Mercer County during his time in office. Porterfield has feuded with fellow Republicans in Charleston and tried to hold up House proceedings earlier this year unless Republican House leaders disciplined a fellow Delegate whom Porterfield was involved in a verbal altercation with outside of the Capitol building.
Porterfield also stirred up a lot of controversy last year when he referred to members of the LGBTQ community as “modern era KKK” and “brutal monsters.” His actions made national headlines, and put West Virginia in a bad light.
A lone Democrat, Tina Russell, also will win her party’s nomination today and advance to the November general election in the House 27 race.
Another local race that will be decided today is the non-partisan magistrate contest in Mercer County where nine candidates are vying for five magistrate seats. The candidates include incumbents Sandra Dorsey, Mike Flanigan, William Holroyd, Susan Honaker and Charles Poe, along with candidates Bill Lightfoot, Perry Richmond, Marvin Lockett and Keith Compton.
We won’t know until later tonight what, if any impact, the pandemic had on voter turnout.
But it is our hope that many will vote today. Area county clerks are doing everything within their power to ensure the safety of voters today. Social distancing will of course be enforced at the polls, and facial masks are encouraged at the polls, but not required.
Everyone who feels comfortable voting today at their local polling precinct is strongly encouraged to do so.
Casting a ballot in person is another opportunity for a return to normalcy.
