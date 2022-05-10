It’s time to cast a ballot in West Virginia’s high-stakes primary election.
Here in southern West Virginia, many have already voted early. But thousands more are expected to cast a ballot today at their normal polling precincts.
Polls open today at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.
A number of local, state and federal races are on today’s ballot.
A few of those key races include:
• The Mercer County Board of Education contest, where 15 candidates are vying for three school board seats. Because the school board race is a non-partisan contest, it will be decided today. The candidates include Pat Watkins and Bruce Barilla in District 1; Carl Calfee, Jennifer Moore, incumbent Gregory Prudich, incumbent Jacinda Santon Smith, Tara Lively Mitchell and Holly (Buckner) Parish in District 2; Susan Sparks Gaither, Bo Webb, Mark D. Godfrey, Davette Hoylman, Angela M. Lambert, Joshua Ellison and Brandi Reece in District 3.
• The 1st District U.S. House of Representatives contest where four Republicans are challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., for their party’s nomination. In addition to Miller, the candidates include Zane Lawhorn of Princeton, Scott Fuller of Kenova, James Edwin Houser of Mount Nebo and Kent Stevens of Milton. The winner of the Republican Primary will face Democrat Lacy Watson of Bluefield this November. Watson is the only Democrat on the May ballot for the U.S. House seat.
• The state Senate District 6 contest where incumbent Republican Mark R. Maynard of Wayne is being challenged by Wesley Blankenship of Baisden and Sabrina Grace of Williamson for the GOP nomination. Democrat Tiffany Clemins is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination for Senate District 6.
• The state House District 36 contest, where two Republicans, Anita Hall and Tom Acosta, are vying for the Republican nomination with the winner facing the lone Democrat, incumbent Delegate Ed Evans, in November.
• The 37th, 38th and 39th Delegate District contest in Mercer County where two Democrats and three Republicans are running unopposed for their party’s nomination. They include Democrat Skip Crane and Democrat Tina Russell in the 37th and 38th delegate districts. Incumbent Marty Gearheart is running unopposed for the Republican nomination in the 37th Delegate District with incumbent Joe Ellington unopposed for the Republican nomination in the 38th and incumbent Republican Doug Smith unopposed for the Republican nomination in the 39th District.
• The Mercer County Commission contest where incumbent Bill Archer is running unopposed for the Republican nomination and challenger Jeff Disibbio is running unopposed for the Democrat nomination.
Everyone who is registered to vote should vote today.
Please exercise your constitutionally-guaranteed freedom by heading to the polls.
Have a voice in the future leadership of our country, state and region. Please vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.