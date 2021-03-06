“Stop looking for happiness in the same place you lost it.” A woman named Small Kine Hippie (no kidding!) wrote that. Not only is the name easy to like and even easier to remember but it encourages some thinking outside the box as we move not only into March but into Women’s History Month. In fact, that quote is way outside the box – all the way to Hawaii.
It has been a few years since Hippie posted those words and when she described herself as an “athlete, small business person and mom-to-be” it is almost certain she now has a child – maybe more than one – and who knows how much the business has grown. Sometimes becoming a parent puts athletic plans on hold or ends them entirely. Her world may be entirely different.
For the first time in a long time, quite a few of us are slowly, one-step-at-a-timing our way into a world that we are not quite as sure about as we may have been before we ever heard the word coronavirus. That has been a component of our lives about as subtle as the sneaky part of a “1-2 punch” that has managed to alter our thought process now and into the future.
The other half of that blistering attack, for many of us, has been the dramatic shift in governing or what we see happening in recent governence . It seems we are poised to see the demise of a major political party – at least as we have known it. A party of strength that traditionally held firm against a rising tide of controversial ideas has allowed itself, at the national level, to become the lackey of one abhorrent individual. May wiser heads prevail and restore some order we desperately need.
As we work our way out of a ragged winter of discontent both medically and politically we are hoping, praying for better times, less turbulent times, more friendly times. It does seem that a medical miracle has taken place on a record pace as we now have three startlingly effective vaccines circulating to battle the COVID-19 scourge. There are still concerns, still those who wish to stop any and all safeguards without worrying about the rest of us, but we appear to be on the way to recovery within the coming year – and that means likely into the next new year.
Politics along the banks of the Potomac is terribly unsettled. As this is written on March 4, which for many years was the date of the inauguration of the president, there are still some nit-wit groups who generate enough support to actually have the Congress halt its session for a day because of fear of another insurrection in Washington. Sad to say, we have watched far too many previously respected political figures lose their credibility by changing their minds, it seems, on the hour, and become a part of the problem rather than the solution in these dark days of uproar in the moment.
Yet the weather, for us in much of Four Seasons Country, offers some consolation. As a traditional early riser (try 5:20 a.m.), the smell of a coming spring is delightful to experience as gray early light begins to chase darkness away in the dawn. Chirps and tweets (not the electronic ones!!) and shrill calls from the returning throats of a thousand birds echo off the hill sides around and above our house.
In a score of fields scattered across the mountains and along my way to work, cattle are ready to start another season and raise new families. Have you noticed the calves beginning to frisk their way around the pastures? The last of those giant hay bales are just about gone now and soon the green, green grass of home fields will pack the pounds on to those critters as the spring and then summer sun works its annual magic.
Just this week, we organized the lawnmower blades and filters to begin a resurrection of the cutting machines that keep our little slice of heaven looking good. My wife is planning for a burst of color all around the place as the new crop of cultivated flowers is destined for planting in the near future. Nothing brightens a place like those flowers and for reference Luke 12:27 says it best: “Consider the lilies, they toil not, neither do they spin, yet Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these.”
Beauty may be in the eye of the beholder but sustenance in the tummy is essential, too. Now is the time for those onions to start their journey into and soon out of the soil to freshen many a meal hereabout. Potatoes are soon to join them and the “spuds of a thousand hills” are one of those rare foods that almost no one can find fault with. A potato can truly be a meal unto itself or the foundation for a feast at any time of the year.
And so I am searching a little differently. Although my “git up and go” is moving slower it still works. I mourn for those affected by the virus and am sincerely thankful to still be here, along with most of my friends and family. I hope several key legislators recapture their integrity and move forward to better days for us all.
Let us all do our best to put the troubles behind us and reclaim some of those good times that got us here.
— Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
