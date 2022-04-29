If West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is going to continue with his bi-weekly virtual pandemic briefings, then he needs to either stick with the pandemic or rebrand the weekly sessions.
They served a useful purpose early in the pandemic, but as of late, have increasingly become non-pandemic related affairs. Now, more than anything else, the Republican governor is using these virtual sessions to promote his administration, and a variety of other topics that have nothing to do with COVID-19.
In his official correspondence to the news media, Justice still refers to these virtual sessions as briefings on West Virginia’s COVID-19 pandemic response. If that is the case, the only thing that should be discussed is the pandemic.
But such is not the case with Jim Justice. Instead, he talks about anything and everything, while also engaging in the occasional rant.
For example, during a virtual session last week, non-pandemic related topics that were addressed by Justice and others included possible federal cuts to VA hospitals, inflation, trout fishing, unemployment rates in West Virginia, efforts by Workforce West Virginia to boost the state’s workforce, corn prices, the proposed elimination of the state’s personal income tax, the capture of an escaped inmate and a record catfish catch in the Kanawha River.
What does any of that have to do with COVID-19 or the pandemic? The answer is simple. Nothing.
A proper rebranding of the bi-weekly virtual sessions should be in order. Why not call these online affairs “Meet the Governor,” “Q&A with the governor” or “The West Virginia Report?”
Better yet. Why not refrain from holding a virtual pandemic briefing until it is actually needed.
All one needs to do is look across the state line border to neighboring Virginia for a better format. There Governor Glenn Youngkin, also a Republican, only issues statements and action plans regarding the pandemic as needed. Youngkin, to date, hasn’t conducted a single virtual pandemic briefing. Such virtual sessions also were rarely used by his predecessor, Democrat Ralph Northam.
The Jim Justice Show, as some people call the virtual sessions, has had a long run. But every good show must eventually come to an end.
Justice should either stick with the pandemic, rebrand the virtual sessions or refrain from holding them until they are actually needed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.