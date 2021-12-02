The Virginia High School League is acting like a schoolyard bully with its pompous refusal to sell tickets at the gate for Saturday’s big semifinal gridiron showdown between Graham and Appomattox.
It’s a big game for two reasons. First it’s being played right here in Bluefield at Mitchell Stadium. Second, if Graham wins on Saturday, the G-Men will advance to the state championship contest.
Yet the unelected bureaucrats of the Virginia High School League are dictating that only digital tickets will be sold for this all-important game. If you don’t have internet service, a cellphone capable of downloading the GoFan App or a credit card to buy a digital ticket online, well then too bad, the league argues. Their clearly flawed supposition is that everyone in Southwest Virginia should have access to high-speed broadband and be internet savvy.
Wrong!
Here in Southwest Virginia, high-speed broadband deployment is still lagging far behind other parts of the Commonwealth, and there are still communities here where even cellphone signals are all but non-existent.
While this may come as a shock to the apparently all-knowing members of the Virginia High School League, the fact of the matter is that not everyone here in Southwest Virginia has a cellphone. Some folks, in fact, still have a landline. And the last time we checked, you can’t download the GoFan App on a landline.
But apparently the league doesn’t care. This board’s arrogance was on full display Tuesday when it denied a request by Bluefield, Va. Mayor Donnie Linkous to allow tickets to be sold at the gate Saturday at Mitchell Stadium.
Now, because of the hubris of this un-elected board, local officials are having to come up with a way to workaround the digital ticket mandate.
Graham High School Principal Joanne Young confirmed Wednesday morning that area residents who are not able to buy their digital tickets online can instead come to Graham High School and pay for their $11.50 ticket with cash ($10 for the ticket and $1.50 for the GoFan fee) as long as they do so by Friday at noon. The school is getting around the league’s digital ticket only mandate by purchasing pre-paid debit cards, which will be used Saturday to activate the digital passes of fans who buy the digital tickets before noon Friday at the school.
We applaud the school for coming up with this timely solution to help those individuals who may not be able to purchase a digital ticket online.
We condemn the Virginia High School League for making this process so difficult for everyone involved!
It would seem that the league members have already forgotten what happened in Virginia on Nov. 2. Parents across the Commonwealth — outraged over perceived malfeasance by school officials and concerned about their children’s education — flooded voting booths across Virginia. The end result of this parental uprising was a red wave in once reliably blue Virginia that sent shock waves across the nation’s political spectrum.
While we may not be able to vote the un-elected representatives of the Virginia High School League out of office, we can strongly encourage the Virginia General Assembly, and Gov-Elect Glenn Youngkin, to seek stronger oversight and review of this league.
Any school-affiliated agency that refuses to listen to the plea of the parents and students that it is supposed to be serving is clearly derelict in its duties and must be replaced with new leadership.
Such is the case of the Virginia High School League. Immediate oversight and review of this board is warranted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.