You never want to begin your morning like this.
Normally my alarm clock doesn’t go off until around 7 a.m. or so, but on this particular day, I was awakened around 5 a.m. by a loud noise.
It kind of sounded like someone was trying to break into the house or something.
So I sprinted out of bed, grabbed a nearby baseball bat, and began flipping on the lights inside, and eventually the outdoor porch light as well. But I didn’t see anybody outside.
So I kept looking, eventually walking upstairs as well.
But I found nothing.
Then I walked back into the bedroom and looked outside of the bedroom window. What did I see?
A cow. But not just one cow. Three cows. All huddled together in the back area of the house right beside of the heat pump.
No. This is not the way you want to start your morning. Trust me.
While random cows showing up on the road, or in your front yard, isn’t all that unusual of an occurrence in the country, having three cows huddled together beside of the outdoor heat pump is.
My fear, of course, was that these rather large animals would knock over or damage the heat pump. That would have been a costly expense.
But getting cows to move, particularly when it is dark outside, isn’t easy.
The first thing I tried was yelling at the cows with the hope that they would move.
But it turns out cows don’t pay a lot of attention to what a person has to say.
I also motioned with my hands, but the cows seemed all but oblivious to me.
At that point, I went back inside and mulled over calling animal control. But would animal control answer the phone at 5 a.m. in the morning? That seemed highly unlikely? Also, what is the phone number for animal control?
One cow eventually wandered to the hill above, and another to the front yard. However, one of the cows was really stubborn, and had no apparent desire to move.
As I expected, there was an early-morning jail break from a nearby farm. But why these cows decided to camp up in the back yard, and to hover around the heat pump, was anyone’s guess.
It was a strange and frustrating morning.
I’ve always preferred living in the country over a city or town setting, but doing so also comes with a few unexpected quirks. Such as random cows that show up in the front yard.
Eventually, it was daybreak, and I was already late for work. The cows had finally moved on, but one was still standing in the middle of the road, and seemed determined to re-enter the property.
I was worried that a car would come flying down the road and hit the cow. Thankfully, that didn’t happen.
I took a picture of the cow with my phone, and texted it to Editor Samantha Perry, also informing her that I would be late getting to work thanks to this particular cow and his two friends.
She responded with a “awww, how cute” reaction to the cow photo.
Eventually the owner of the cows showed up, and was able to round up the animals. It was a strange morning, and not a great way to start the day.
I guess having cows outside of your bedroom window can be chalked up to one of those strange “Twilight Zone” moments in a wretched year that also feels like a bad episode of the “Twilight Zone.”
I hope you never wake up to find a cow, or in my particular case three cows, all huddled together outside beside of your heat pump.
Yes, life in the country can be full of unwanted visitors. Cows, raccoons, deer, groundhogs, bears and more are just a part of the daily routine.
I’m thinking I need to put up a fence.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.