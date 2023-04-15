Few months have been more historic in Virginia and across the nation than April. For instance, I got up in the midst of our blessed spring break week in Mercer County Schools and realized it was April 12. With that thought in mind, I hesitated on my way out the door to pick up yard-working equipment. Not to be too morbid, but I told my wife, “I have to be very careful out there today. You, know (Franklin D.) Roosevelt died on this date in 1945.”
At the time, and I talked to my grandparents, Frank and Inez Dollinger in Jenkinjones and my grandmother, Kansas Dalton in Abb’s Valley, about it, and they remembered it — this was in the 1960s — as if it were yesterday. For one thing, and I am not hesitant to bring it up, none of them had much more than enough money to get by. That is not an unusual thing for people who lived through the Depression. Many of them never got over the cash-strapped feeling and even in the decades after continued to live as if anything that could be recycled should be and a couple of generations of Americans raised gardens just as they had during the Depression and through World War II. So it was in my family and probably yours, too.
Roosevelt, of course, took office in 1933 and was elected three times after that. Millions of young people had never known any other president. No doubt FDR, as he liked to be called, enjoyed that same feeling. The saying was that “Roosevelt’s idea of a president is himself.” That was true in my own family on both sides, to a large extent. Now, not everyone agreed with that because there were a few rock-ribbed Republicans sprinkled around the family tree but serious arguments were few and far between.
What my ancestors truly appreciated was the fact that Roosevelt truly seemed to care about the less fortunate. Now, to be fair, that did not extend to minority citizens as much as it could or should have. Although his wife, Eleanor, constantly complained that her husband needed to pay more attention to people of color, he downplayed that issue as much as he could and privately admitted that if he had challenged the Southern Democrats that at that time controlled almost all of the powerful Congressional committees, then a majority of his far-reaching social programs would never have been approved.
Truly, powerful leaders such as Richard Russell of Georgia, Harry Byrd of Virginia, Strom Thurmond of South Carolina and others, carried those beliefs through decades of government service and never changed their minds. That did not make it right but they did have the legislative power behind the scenes to keep civil rights moving forward at a snail’s pace for many years. As Casey Stengel used to say, “You could look it up.”
My Grandma Dalton kept a picture of Roosevelt in the hall, in part because Daddy joined the Navy not long after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and since he was in the service, then support for the Commander in Chief was beyond dispute. After all, as Dad reminded her, FDR had been an assistant secretary of the Navy in his own younger days and was a solid supporter of maintaining control of the seven seas.
On the other side, perfectly positioned was Mom’s brother, my Uncle Rudy, who also joined the Navy. As has been written before by yours truly, Dad and Rudy joined the Navy on the same day and were honorably discharged on the same day in 1946 but never knew each other until years later. So, both were solidly in the FDR corner. Rudy even went on to work in various high-level jobs at the Washington, D.C. Navy Yard in his own post-war career. Dad worked at No. 14 mine for U.S. Steel at Munson but mentioned from time to time that Eleanor Roosevelt had been down inside a coal mine before and that no other First Lady had ever made that trip. So there.
Of course, it was not just the war but the years before that made Roosevelt so admired by so many through the coalfields and beyond. He was a supporter of union rights and the right for laboring people to organize to help their condition. Now, this was close enough to the times when lots of older coal miners could remember when coal was weighed on company scales and was not checked by the miners themselves. It was widely reported that a ton of coal was sometimes listed as high as 3,300 pounds because the men who dug it were suspected of filling the cars with rocks on the bottom and covering that with a layer of coal on top.
That kind of talk lingered and made a real difference with workers who came up in the 1930s through 50s all across the Pocahontas coalfields.
Finally, for the generations born just before or after the turn of the 20th century when there were few benefits for the hill people, a few sparkling programs promoted by FDR and his group changed attitudes almost overnight.
One of the keys was the new Social Security program, which provided a kind of safety net for people who had walked the wire all by themselves their entire lives. Bankers and customers like the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) to protect their assets, no matter how limited. From the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) there was many other ideas that touched lives across the Appalachians and beyond.
You may not have Franklin Roosevelt high on your list of presidents but don’t criticize him too much if you have this month’s Social Security check in your account.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.