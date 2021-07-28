I wonder in whose mind is the traffic flow at the intersection of Rt.104 and Rt.460 in Princeton OK. On weekends, holidays, and pay days, it is near impossible to cross over from Ambrose Lane, and for east bound 460 traffic to turn left into Rt. 104.
Those entering 104 from West bound 460 block the intersection. The result is the crossing or left turning traffic blocks 460 against a west bound green light.
Way back when I-77 was blocked for paving, I personally spoke to Mr. Pack, and two other engineers about this intersection. They agreed it was a problem and they were studying how to correct the situation. Well it is time to stop studying and fix this enormous mess.
At the very least a no turn on red sign for the west bound turning right. Truth be told, lack of planning has probably allowed this congestion to occur and there is no fix. How sad for incoming tourists and locals as well.
Charles Hampton Sr.
Princeton
