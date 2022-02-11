We may still have a good five weeks of winter to go, and the possibility of a little bit more snow in the forecast for this weekend, but that doesn’t mean it is too early to start thinking about spring.
In Mercer County, active planning is already underway for the county’s annual spring cleaning campaign. This year’s “Love Where You Live, Keep Mercer County Clean” event is scheduled for Sunday, March 20 through Saturday, April 30. The first day of the campaign, March 20, also coincides with the first day of spring, so the weather should be mostly cooperative from that point forward.
While the annual spring cleaning campaign had to be scaled back in 2020 and 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic, organizers are hoping to see a greater level of participation this year, particularly if Omicron cases continue to fall in the weeks ahead.
As in past years, individual clean-up efforts will be scheduled in communities across Mercer County, and citizens will be encouraged to remove unwanted junk, trash and litter from their individual yards and neighborhoods. In addition, large trash receptacles will once again be located in communities across Mercer County each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon during the five-week period where citizens will be allowed to drop off trash free of charge, according to county commissioner Greg Puckett.
Tentative plans call for placing the dumpsters this year in the Oakvale, PikeView, Brushfork, Lashmeet, Matoaka and Spanishburg communities.
Puckett said officials also hope to work with area school systems on the “trash to treasure” campaign this year, an effort that was stymied in 2020 and 2021 by the pandemic. The volunteers also hope to coordinate aluminum can drives in conjunction with the schools and to award cash prizes to those schools with the most cans collected.
The key element to the campaign each year is volunteer participation. The more citizens who are out and about in their respective communities each spring helping to pick up trash and litter the better the outcome for the community.
While winter is still going strong, it’s never too early to start thinking about spring. The days are already getting longer, and March is now a little less than three weeks away.
Please mark the weeks of March 20 through April 30 on your calendar, and plan on some spring cleaning this year.
