A few weeks ago, I was out relatively early on a Sunday morning. It was just after the noon hour, and I was worried that a few of the stores I needed to visit wouldn’t be open. But surprisingly they were.
I suppose the so-called blue laws of two or three generations ago are now simply a distant memory. Yet I was still under the impression that most stores opened a little bit later and closed a bit earlier on Sunday. Maybe that, too, is no longer the case.
It was still cold outside on that particular day, and I had to fill two small propane tanks.
The local Farm Bureau store on this particular day was closed, so I was told to try the Tractor Supply store on Cumberland Road. When I arrived in the parking lot of the newly rebranded Cumberland Crossing Shopping Center, two things stood out.
One, there were a lot of people at Tractor Supply early in the day on Sunday. And two, I couldn’t help but notice that crews were working to erect the giant “Gabe’s” sign on the building that — up until now — had always been called the old Kmart. Of course, it’s not Kmart anymore. It’s now Gabe’s and soon Goodwill as well.
Gabe’s is scheduled to open for business this Saturday. Goodwill is expected to open later this spring, also in another section of the old Kmart that has been subdivided.
It was good to see a lot of activity at the shopping center, particularly that early on a Sunday afternoon.
What I wasn’t expecting to see was a line of people waiting outside of the Tractor Supply store with propane tanks that needed to be filled as well. I walked inside of the store to browse around a little bit with the hope that the line outside would be shorter, or gone, by the time I left the store.
There were quite a few other folks shopping inside as well. I quickly made my way toward the weed eaters and lawnmowers with the realization that I will need to purchase a new lawnmower and weedeater this spring. Soon I made my way back outside of the store simply to discover that the line for propane had become even longer.
Great. I went ahead and got the two small tanks out of the Jeep, and got in line. It wasn’t as long of a wait as I expected. Apparently, this was the Sunday morning where everyone decided to buy propane.
Prior to arriving at the Cumberland Crossing Shopping Center, I stopped at the new Dollar Tree on Cumberland Road where I found quite a few good deals for a dollar. In fact, everything in the store is only a dollar, so I stocked up on solar lights and other useful items. Those $1 solar lights, by the way, work quite well.
As I was preparing to leave the Cumberland Road area, I made a quick stop inside of the Kentucky Fried Chicken. Just a few days earlier, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice had rolled back a bunch of virus restrictions, while also allowing restaurants and retail stores to return to 100 percent capacity.
As I entered KFC, I was surprised to see a large number of people eating inside.
Wow. It almost felt like a normal day. A large number of people eating inside of a restaurant. And none of the customers had masks on.
Well, the state’s mask mandate was still in place, but you can’t eat, of course, with a mask on.
The point I’m trying to make is that I was quite surprised to see so many people out so early on a Sunday. Yes, some of the folks I saw may have already been out earlier to church, and were simply making a few stops before heading back home.
Still it was a pleasant surprise to see so much activity so early on a Sunday morning. Here I thought that I would be the only person out and about on this particular day.
Sure we are still dealing with a pandemic, but things felt almost normal on this particular Sunday in the region that we sometimes refer to as Four Seasons Country.
— Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.