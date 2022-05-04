Don’t Feed the Bears. Many years ago when I was a kid watching Yogi Bear cartoons, that was one of the first signs I learned to read. Well, maybe I wasn’t actually reading yet, but I knew what a Don’t Feed the Bears sign looked like.
I didn’t understand way back then why feeding bears was a bad idea. Now I understand that bears aren’t cartoons. They’re wild animals that don’t play by human rules. If you feed a bear and you run out of cookies, potato chips, stale cinnamon rolls or whatever else you have on had, it’s going to smack you the way you’d smack a vending machine. That’s what we do when we feed the machine our money and the cheese puffs we wanted get stuck.
We go looking for vending machines, a fast food drive-through or a grocery store when we’re hungry. When bears are hungry, they head wherever their noses lead them. and they’re really hungry now. They’ve just finished their long winter hibernations, so they want a really big breakfast.
The West Virginia Department of Natural Resources recently warned residents that black bears are looking for food. Most of the complaints coming in now are about bears getting into trash cans or raiding bird feeders. The morning my bear story appeared, my mom called and told me that a bear had destroyed her trash can.
The can was one of those heavy duty plastic models with lockable lids. Mom found some claw punctures in the lid. The bear couldn’t pry the trash can open, so it crumpled the can itself and popped the lid right off. Then the triumphant bear dragged out the trash bags and browsed through them. Mom said that she had a time cleaning up the mess.
Bears are both strong and smart, so they can get into a trash can, garbage bin or anywhere else if they decide that they want to do it. They’re brazen, too. I still remember an incident in Bluefield, Va. where a bear walked through an open basement door and raided a refrigerator. He got a buffet including fishing worms and a chocolate cake.
While a lot of us like bears, we don’t want them raiding our trash cans or hanging around our homes. The best way to keep them away is to make sure they can’t get an easy meal. That means making sure our trash is secure or not putting it out until it’s pickup day.
Putting away bird feeders is another thing the WVDNR urges us to do. Now that winter is over, birds don’t need those feeders.
Pet food is another item that attracts bears. The food our dogs and cats love pleases bears, too.
Raccoons, which sometimes carry rabies, love that food, too. I know that keeping dog or cat chow outside can be convenient, but it’s going to attract unwanted guests.
Hopefully, bears will find plenty of acorns and berries this year. When the mast, or wild food, gets scarce, bears are more likely to seek out free meals in local communities. When they’re getting ready for hibernation, they eat as much as possible so they can pack on enough pounds to get through the long fast. When they emerge from hibernation, that winter fat’s gone and they have to eat.
Mom said her neighbors have had bear troubles, too, so I suspect the WVDNR will be setting up live traps so the can catch the culprit and relocate it to another area. She’s going to take extra care to make sure her trash isn’t accessible. Sometimes she sprays a squirt or two of ammonia cleaner into the can to discourage bears and other scavengers.
I’ve always liked bears, but I’d rather like them from a distance instead of right outside my door. If we don’t want a big, powerful animal paying us a visit, we need to keep temptations away. Some common sense precautions will keep the bears away.
More tips can be found at the bearwise.org website.
