On Christmas Day quite a few years ago I was visiting my mother here and the temperature was 17 degrees below zero.
We had three vehicles in the driveway and none would start.
The sub-zero temperatures, deep snowfalls and generally miserable winters seemed to be far more routine than they are now. How long has it been since this area has seen temperatures that low?
I don’t care what anybody says, winters here are not nearly as severe as they once were.
Yes, I know, I know.
People always say our memories exaggerate such things.
Like being poor.
“We were so poor we had to use cardboard for sheetrock on the inside walls.”
Well, I remember people who did that.
“We were so poor we had no shoes to wear to school.”
Yep. I remember students who did come to school barefoot.
Hard to believe, isn’t it?
But it’s no exaggeration.
And the weather?
During one fall, I think it was on Oct. 12, there was a surprise snowfall, wet, heavy snow. We lost electricity for weeks because the leaves were still on the trees and the crackling of the breaking limbs that night sounded like the longest fireworks show ever.
Thank goodness for grandma’s wood cookstove. She lived nearby so we always had hot food.
I don’t recall ever having a “mild” winter, where below zero temperatures were rare and snowfall was minimal.
Just the opposite.
I remember temperatures falling as low as 24 degrees below zero. Deep snows and drifts that stayed on the ground for weeks.
My mother saved old towels to cram under the doors that always seemed to let in cold air like a sieve. Our windows were covered with plastic inside.
Mornings were spent fighting over who would stand directly over the one register in the house that let in air from the coal-burning stove in the basement.
I’m not even going to mention the time we had an outhouse and had to trudge out through the snow and bitterly cold temperatures to sit on a freezing wooden seat…no, I’ll stop there.
Of course, when you are poor, you do the best you can with what you have.
Believe me, if we could have in any way afforded a nicer house and living conditions, we would have had it.
But I’m not complaining.
After all, as everyone who had to live that way through circumstance, not choice, usually says, it could have been worse.
But it was hard to imagine the winters being worse.
On Feb. 11 one year, a friend of my sister’s who was pregnant and staying with us went into labor.
The snowdrift between our house and the road was several feet deep, so a path had to be shoveled in the middle of the night. I did it, so the memory is crystal clear. You don’t forget an experience like that.
Drifts like that, along with the wind and cold that came with them, seemed commonplace during the winters. It seems the forecasts now are often wrong with even small storms, like the one this week that was supposed to be bring 2 to 5 inches of snow and sleet. Didn’t happen because it was too warm.
Maybe I’m wrong about the weather changes and my memories.
Maybe it’s like visiting a house you haven’t seen since childhood.
It always seems so much smaller now than the house we recall. The memories of people are like that too.
Some who may have seemed bigger than life and intimidated you many years ago, later seem mostly average and petty.
I guess I could do some research and look at the statistics from winters past. They may tell me that I’m wrong, that winters really haven’t significantly changed.
Can’t say I want to do that, though. Reliving those “tough” winters helps make me feel, well, tough, because I survived.
We also survived without electronic devices, a ton of creature comforts, 500 TV channels or an easy path in any aspect of our lives?
Life, like winters, seemed to be a more difficult row to hoe then.
Yeah, I know. That’s probably an exaggeration.
Or is it?
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
