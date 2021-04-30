As summer weather approaches, several memories from this time of year that will never fade relate to creek baptism.
For many denominations, Church of the Brethren included, full-immersion baptisms are part of the process and most churches years ago did not have any type of indoor pool or tank to do it in.
The only option was usually a creek or river.
So if you got saved during the winter, baptism had to wait until the weather warmed, often in May.
The first part of the process of being saved, of course, takes place in church as people walk to the front of the church during a service and turn over their lives to Jesus.
In most churches I have ever attended, regardless of denomination, that opportunity was specifically offered at the end of each service as the congregation sang a related song and the preacher invited people to be saved.
My favorite song for this time of the service was, “Softly and Tenderly... Jesus Is Calling.” I still remember the words. Another favorite was “Just As I Am...Without one plea.”
And I still clearly remember going to the altar, along with my best friend, Rita Brown. We sat beside each other and on that particular Sunday morning somehow knew we needed to go.
Although we were only 6 years old, make no mistake about it, the calling to go to the altar was real and we both felt it.
Yeah, I have had people tell me there is no way a 6-year-old can feel compelled to be saved. How is that even possible, they say. Well, I just know it happened to us and it doesn’t really matter if anyone believes. Those are just opinions.
After all, God is the only one that matters.
But then not long after we went to the altar we heard people talking about when we could be baptized.
I don’t recall thinking about that part at the process during the time of being saved, but Rita and I both were a bit scared, especially when the day arrived to get baptized, right after Sunday service on a beautiful warm day.
I am sure I have written about this before, but the memory is about as clear as it would be if it happened last week.
A spot in East River near Kellysville was used for the baptism. The river is mostly shallow, but this was a deep enough pool to get the job done.
Uncle Raymond did it, a big bear of a man with a booming voice but as gentle as a lamb with kids, and we both felt safe in his hands, just basically dreading being dunked under the rather cold water three times.
As the congregation sang the traditional “Shall We Gather at the River,” it really did feel like it flowed by the throne of God as I prayed for the courage to do it. I went first and was really afraid I would choke on the water or get it up my nose.
Maybe the fear of being embarrassed was on my mind more than anything else.
But Uncle Raymond covered my face with his handkerchief and bent me backwards into the water rather quickly, in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Ghost, the blessed Trinity. It was all good.
Rita’s went well too, so we both were very proud and happy, not to mention the fact that we were relieved we would be going to heaven. No doubt about it.
When we walked out of the water and onto the riverbank, I remember feeling, even at that young age, like I was getting a new start in life. Obviously, it’s difficult to explain because it takes the first-hand experience to understand.
I have seen quite a few indoor baptisms over the years and they serve the purpose of course.
But for the overall rewarding experience, baptism in a stream is the ticket. The outdoors, immersion in nature, actually gathering by the river as it runs through the throne of God, remembering Jesus being baptized by John the Baptist in the River Jordan.
Nothing quite like it.
I really don’t know if river baptisms are done any longer in this area. I like to think they are.
And if anyone knows of any that may be scheduled soon, please let know.
I would love to attend.
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
