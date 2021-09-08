It’s easy to fall into a routine, particularly in these crazy days that we are living in.
Lately, or at least for the past couple of days, my routine has been rather simple.
I get up in the morning, drink a cup of coffee, go to work and then go home.
Nowadays, I usually just eat at home as opposed to drive-through.
It’s not a routine that I’m really excited about, but I’m just trying to ride out the current surge.
We are still monitoring virus cases daily here in the newsroom, and the ongoing surge is alarming.
We went from a low of 44 active virus cases back in July to the current caseload of 816. Instead of going down, our numbers are still going up. So we have yet to peak.
Thus, I’m of the opinion that it is probably best to avoid the really large, maskless crowds, for now. At least for another week or so.
So home has become a destination.
This isn’t to say that the spending more time at home routine is without merits.
For example, two or three mornings ago, I looked out my window and saw one of the two groundhogs walking up the front steps. Up until that point, I didn’t realize groundhogs could climb steps.
Now I know they can.
I’m also able to get in more exercise time each evening, normally after dinner.
The only downside to eating first before walking is the fact that the evenings are getting shorter.
Eventually, it will reach a point where I have to choose between walking first while there is still daylight outside or eating inside first, and risk losing the daylight window outside.
But that day is not here yet. So I’ll continue to maximize the daylight hours for as long as I can.
I do enjoy the peace and solace of the great outdoors.
But I’m also the type of person who enjoys being out and about among the masses and large crowds.
Still, I’m willing to wait a few days to see if the current surge subsides.
Adding to the current worries is a growing number of break-through cases (6,608 to date in West Virginia) and new variants that are waiting in line for their chance to become the next dominant strain.
I realize that most people aren’t tracking virus numbers on a daily basis. I do it because my job requires it.
Until the pandemic is finally over, tracking and evaluating this data also is still a part of my daily routine.
I also keep telling myself that one day life will return to normal.
No pandemic. No new virus cases and virus restrictions. No new mutations.
Then I read another headline about another variant of concern that is being monitored by health officials.
As I scroll through the news feed on my cellphone, other headlines catch my attention as well, mainly stories about more stupid decisions coming out of Washington.
That’s when reality sets in. I realize that things are probably never going to be normal again.
Our nation is divided. People are angry and confused. And those politicians who are supposed to be looking out for our best interests couldn’t be further disconnected from their constituents than they are right now.
In my humble opinion, 2021 isn’t much of an improvement over 2020.
So I go back to the routine, at least for now. Maybe in another week or so this current surge will peak, and I’ll feel better again about rubbing elbows with the maskless weekend crowds at the local department stores.
But for now, I’ll just enjoy another cup of hot coffee.
I’ll sit on the front porch for a few minutes while it is still warm outside.
I’ll look for the groundhogs. I’ll wait for the rabbit to show up as well.
I’ll enjoy the slightly cooler air outside, particularly during the evening and morning hours.
I realize that this September surge has to end soon.
Maybe life will be normal again by Halloween?
I don’t see why it can’t, assuming that another, more problematic variant, doesn’t take root by then.
That’s the thing about 2021. You have to take it one day at a time, because who knows what tomorrow may bring.
But for now, I’ll continue to embrace a simpler routine.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com
