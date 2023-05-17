You have probably noticed that one of our local department stores has been undergoing a somewhat extensive remodeling.
During this ongoing process, finding things has been a little bit difficult, as products are being moved around to different parts of the store. But one of the biggest changes, at least as I understand it, will involve expanded online pick-ups and related service for those folks who do their shopping online.
The whole idea of shopping online isn’t anything new as Ebay and Amazon have been around for quite a while now. However, online shopping also gained more customers during the pandemic.
What seems to be growing in popularity now is people who shop, or order in advance, with an app.
Basically you place your order online with an app on your cellphone, then drive to the department store or restaurant to pick it up without actually having to enter the store or restaurant. Instead, you park in a designated area for app deliveries, and your groceries or your meal is then delivered to your car.
Basically, during the pandemic, some people were afraid to go into stores and restaurants. So they started buying their groceries, or their fast food combo meals, online through an app.
Personally, I’m over all of the pandemic hysteria and restrictions. I know Covid is still out there, but we can’t spend our lives in one giant bubble afraid of doing anything or going any place where other people are present. Yet I still see a lot of people out there — mostly young people — wearing masks in public.
Now I will also concede that COVID-19 is nasty. I’ve had the virus, and it isn’t exactly fun. Still we must move on with our lives at some point. Even the national public health emergency has finally expired.
With all of that being said ordering food or groceries in advance on an app isn’t exactly for me.
If I’m going to drive all the way to the store, well by gosh, I’m going to go inside the store and look around. I’ll get some exercise by walking from one section of the store to the next, if nothing else. And I’m certainly not going to trust someone else to gather and select my groceries for me. Certainly not now with food prices as high as they are.
The same goes for fast-food meals.
Lately, the drive-through window at the local restaurant where I get coffee and other early morning snacks, has been pushing their app. Once I approach the drive through window, I’m ready to order. But instead the first thing I’m asked is if I’m using my app. My answer is always no.
If I make the effort to drive to the restaurant, then I’m going to go ahead and order right there — at the drive through window.
Not at home on an app.
While I understand all of this ordering in advance on an app is popular with some folks, I personally don’t see the appeal. Driving all the way to a store, and then not going into the actual store, seems counterproductive to me.
Of course you know what they say — there is an app for everything. And that certainly seems to be the case nowadays.
I won’t begrudge anyone from using or enjoying apps.
In fact, I have several apps on my phone. For example, I have both the CNN and Fox News apps installed, which allows me to read stories with differing political viewpoints. Of course, I also have the Bluefield Daily Telegraph app installed on my phone.
If you don’t have it on your phone yet, it is available as a free download on both the Google store and the Apple store. I would encourage you to give it a try.
So yes, basically all of the apps on my phone are news apps. But since I’m a newspaper guy, I guess that makes sense.
The apps are for keeping up with the news, but not for ordering my groceries or my favorite fast food combo meal online.
That is an app too far for me.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph‘s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.