Whenever I drive around Mercer County or venture into our surrounding counties, I see decaying houses and buildings, burned out houses and buildings, houses and buildings that have collapsed or houses and buildings that decayed, burned and then collapsed. They’re good props for any post-apocalyptic movie.
A lot of these structures have stood for years. Some are charred ruins and others are smothered in vines and undergrowth. Sometimes these abandoned structures can be intriguing. There’s one log cabin along the trails of Pinnacle Rock State Park that harkens back to the days before electricity and interstate highways. Built of hewn logs and capped with a metal roof, it appears suddenly as you march along the trails. I keep thinking that it’s a good setting for a ghost story.
Unfortunately, not all of the region’s abandoned structures are so picturesque. There are some farmhouses here and there along with coal mining tipples that time is swallowing up, but others are big pieces of trash. They’re either old trailers with all the charm of an old beer can or shells of old paneling and particle board. and they’re often filled with trash.
Cities like Princeton and Bluefield have been working to demolish abandoned and neglected structures, and the Mercer County Commission passed a new dilapidated and abandoned structures ordinance last year. More unsightly structures out in the county have been demolished and more are coming down.
Last Friday, I saw another method that could help clean up dilapidated structures. If parts of them are still solid, renovate them and turn them into affordable housing. I heard about this last Friday when State Auditor J.B. McCuskey visited Mercer County and spoke about the Community Resurrection and Economic Development Act. We saw a once-dilapidated Highland Avenue house in Bluefield that’s been converted into a nice home.
The Rev. Anthony Tucker of Calvary United Holy Church had purchased the house to renovate and “flip it” to help people get a home at an affordable price. Tucker is part of a 501©3 nonprofit called Mountain Acres Properties, Inc. that is working to create one-bedroom apartments in Princeton for seniors and veterans.
I’ve seen a lot of houses that just might have second lives if enough of their structures can be salvaged. There are turn-of-the-century homes around the region that could become attractive homes if investors could be found. I know of some I wouldn’t mind living in if they could be brought up to code.
There is always a demand for affordable housing. Last time I had to hunt for an apartment, I had a hard time finding a place that was both affordable and livable. The landlords I have now are great, but I’ve experienced ones who refuse to fix anything.
Meeting this housing demand by renovating houses and other buildings that can still be salvaged would help reduce the numbers of blighted structures and give more people decent places to live. Some of these structures could become new business locations such as accommodations for ATV tourists or stores serving both local people and visitors.
Seeing the dilapidated structures along the region’s roadways is always depressing, and they’re not good advertising for tourists. Yes, I know there are “urban explorers” who like to visit abandoned structures, but images of falling through floors makes that idea pretty unappealing to me. Demolishing structures that can’t be saved and renovating the ones that still offer possibilities will beautify the landscape and create decent places to live. Progress is being made, and I’m looking forward to more progress in the future.
Maybe the day will come when I have trouble finding a dilapidated house.
Greg Jordan is the senior reporter of the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
