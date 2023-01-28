Recently, I have been described as fortunate, lucky, and blessed. No, I didn’t hit the lottery.
Standing about 12 feet high on a ladder, I intended to cut the top half of an off-shoot small locust tree. I leaned to the side resting against a much larger locust to start cutting with my chainsaw where the small tree bowed extending over the road of our subdivision. I made the initial cut with ease causing the top half of the tree to break and fall to the ground.
The road was partially blocked, so I quickly shifted to finish cutting the tree and then it would be easily cleared from the roadway. I repositioned my body, standing directly in front of my initial cut. Expecting the tree to fall straight down due to gravity, the final cut was performed.
Instead of dropping, the tree sprang toward me, possibly because of the limbs on the ground pushing it back or from tension in the wood. The blunt impact struck me on my left ribcage, caused me to spin away from the ladder and the tree, and begin my freefall toward the unforgiving ground. My chainsaw ended up somewhere near the cut tree and continued to idle, and somehow, I was on my right side facing the road. I couldn’t move my left leg or my body to get within view of the road. I yelled, “Help!”
My left side was in extreme pain. I attempted to move toward the road again when no one answered my screams for help. I wasn’t crawling anywhere. I resumed my pleas for, “Help!”
My time on the ground yelling was immeasurable for me. A neighbor over the hill eventually heard me and rushed to my assistance. He said he barely heard me over the idling chainsaw.
I requested he go across the street and get another neighbor so that they could load me up and transport me to an emergency room. My neighbor’s wife and daughter ran over and immediately called 911 and demanded a rescue squad at once. The ambulance arrived and the attendee surveyed me and the scene. “You need to be med-flighted to a trauma center.”
“Absolutely not,” I argued. “Get me to a local hospital so that they can fix my hip.”
The attendee explained that I could be bleeding internally, my hip was severely damaged, and therefore transporting me locally would probably still require me to be sent to a trauma center. You should go now and not waste valuable time.
I was transported to a Springville church parking lot where the copter picked me up and flew me to Johnson City Medical Center’s trauma unit. After having my clothes cut off me, a head-to-toe exam and full body scan, it was revealed that I had driven my femur into my pelvis and broken it in several places.
The surgeon explained he was going to drill a hole laterally in my femur, insert a metal rod, and apply 20 pounds of traction to pull my femur from my shattered pelvis so that surgery could be performed. Again, I argued against this procedure. “Can’t you just apply normal traction?” It would not accomplish the task was the reply.
The next morning, surgery was performed, and then the rod and traction were removed. Two plates with two pins were installed by two trauma surgeons. Four days later, I was home and on the road to recovery.
A few questions: I am doing physical therapy or P.T. (pain and torture). Who knew butt squeezes was considered an exercise?
Who to blame?
Since Bluefield Daily Telegraph Assistant Editor, Charles Owens, can somehow blame the Obama and Biden infrastructure bills for Route 52 without mentioning that the MAGA fellow, Donald Trump, failed to negotiate or pass a major infrastructure bill, it’s just as logical I should blame Donald Trump for my fall. Pick something you are unhappy about and blame politicians you disagree with, right?
Only me is to blame for my knuckle-headed, stupid mistake. I own it.
Fortunate? Yes, my accident could have been worse.
Lucky? There are two kinds of luck. Maybe I had a little of both.
Blessed? Absolutely. I am blessed with great neighbors. I am blessed for the outpouring of offers of help from friends and family. My daughter and wife have told me that they love me more times lately than in the last year. My neighbor drove my wife to Johnson City because she was too emotionally distraught to drive herself. My brother-in-law brought me home. I am blessed for outstanding medical care. I have a new understanding of being blessed!
“Thanks for all the prayers on my behalf.”
Don V. Hylton
Bluefield, Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.